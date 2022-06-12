Wing looks to expand with proposed 'public delivery zone' in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG — The company behind a groundbreaking drone delivery service is proposing to establish a public delivery zone in town, a move to try to expand the operation’s local reach.

Representatives with Wing, a subsidiary of Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc., spoke about the plan during a Christiansburg Town Council meeting last month. They said the zone would be located on the town’s Recreation Center property just off the corner of North Franklin and Cambria streets.

Since it launched in Christiansburg a few years ago — with the town being the first trial site of its kind in the U.S. — the Wing service has partnered with several area businesses to deliver goods by air to local residents. The operation has received praise for its innovation, but the deliveries have been limited to certain parts of town.

And a larger expansion of the local delivery area was described during the recent presentation as a “burdensome and lengthy process” that involves multiple regulatory approvals from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Wing’s proposal would effectively allow for an earlier expansion of the service, said Nicholas Devereux, the company’s policy and governmental affairs manager.

“This public delivery zone is sort of an immediate step so that we can bring the services to more people” as the company works on the FAA measures, Devereux said.

Steve Yates, Wing’s head of U.S. business operations and who joined Devereux during the recent visit to town hall, said public “DZs” are not a new concept to the company as it has worked with them elsewhere on the globe.

Yates spoke on the general interest in the delivery of goods by drone.

“I think people are interested in a touchless society,” he said. “They like drone service. It’s quick. It’s efficient. I think you’ll see demand pick up a little bit.”

Wing, however, has not released any details about the actual number of deliveries since the service began.

Among the details shown during the presentation was the approximate location for the proposed public delivery zone. The location would be along Cambria Street, a spot that was marked by a yellow box on a Google maps image. Devereux and Yates said the real location would be identified with ground markers.

Wing currently serves homes within roughly 4 miles of its facility at 160 Welcome St., near the Gran Rodeo restaurant. That area includes neighborhoods along Peppers Ferry Road, as far west as Belmont Christian Church, and as far south as Christiansburg High School.

The company’s area business partners include Walgreens, Brugh Coffee, Sugar Magnolia, Gran Rodeo, Gigi’s Cupcakes and the Big Indian Farm artisan bakery.

Wing also received good marks during the pandemic for delivering books to Montgomery County Public Schools students.

While it doesn’t have a specific launch date yet for the Christiansburg public delivery zone, the company is looking forward to the possibility of being able to offer the service soon, said Wing spokesman Jacob Demmitt.

“Over the past two-plus years that we’ve been operating in the town, the No. 1 piece of feedback we’ve received has been from people who would like to order but don’t live in the service area,” Demmitt wrote in an email. “By creating a public delivery spot in a location that’s accessible to everyone, virtually anyone who would like to experience drone delivery will have the opportunity.

“Whether you need a sports drink after a workout at the rec center, or want to have a picnic during a walk on the Huckleberry Trail, we hope this service will be just one more way residents of Christiansburg are able to take advantage of the benefits of drone delivery.”

Additionally, Demmitt said the company needs formal permission from Christiansburg to use the targeted spot as it’s on property that belongs to the town.

“Now, they will vote on whether to give us permission to use the property in this way,” he wrote.

Town spokeswoman Christina Edney further confirmed the needed vote from the council.

“Town council will hold a public hearing on June 14 and there is potential for a vote during the discussion and action portion of the meeting,” she wrote in an email.

Christiansburg Mayor Mike Barber said there seems to be general support among his colleagues for the public delivery zone.

“I think it’s a great idea because they’re very limited” in the delivery area, Barber said, adding that the proposed measure would lead to a significant expansion of service. “Now if you live in the county and you want to get something from somewhere, you can call them and pick it up at the rec center.”

