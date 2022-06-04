Winners of Roanoke's Sidewalk Art Show announced

There were 112 artists at this year's 64th Annual Sidewalk Art Show on Saturday and Sunday around the Roanoke City Market.

All of the artists at the show went through a selection process before being accepted to put their works on display. Mediums included jewelry, fine art, photography, painting, fine craft, sculpture, mixed media, drawing and original printmaking.

The show — organized by the Taubman Museum of Art, with sponsorship support from Blue Ridge Beverage Company, Grand Home Furnishings and LinDor Arts — featured artists from as close as Roanoke and as far away as Maine and Miami.

Guest juror and principal at Experience Art and Exhibitions Corwyn Garman spent most of Saturday meeting with each artist before selecting the winners of this year's awards.

Nickolai Walko's won the best in show award for his mixed media work, while the second prize went to Black Gore and third place went to John Shoemaker.

LinDor Arts-sponsored merit awards went to Brook Ludy, Marlee Kauffman, Shelly LaTreill, David Blanchard and Phillip Barret Jr.

Meanwhile, Cathy Vaugh won the J. Gail Geer Sculpture Award, Leah Thompson received the Allen Ingles Palmer Award, Z.L. Feng took the Micki Kagey Watercolor Award and the Paul Ostaseski Memorial Award went to Veronica Vale.

The show continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

