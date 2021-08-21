Winners of Roanoke's Sidewalk Art Show announced

Joe Engel of Staunton won the best in show award Saturday at the 63rd Annual Sidewalk Art Show in downtown Roanoke. Engel’s work was primitive paintings of nature and farm scenes on wood surfaces.
Second place went to Ashley Sauder Miller of Harrisonburg, whose display was mixed media. Annie Grimes Williams of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, whose work was jewelry, won third place.
“My favorite thing about exploring the work today was seeing the creativity and inventiveness of so many artists,” said judge Seth Feman, deputy director for art and interpretation and curator of photography at the Chrysler Museum in Norfolk.
Feman said he chose art that was technically accomplished, but also showed a high level of risk-taking.
Merit awards went to:
Linda Gourley of Dry Fork for drawing/original printmaking; Jewel Tumas of Bedford for fine crafts; Cathy Vaughn of Richmond for mixed media; Courtney Cronin of Roanoke for painting; and Jason Stoddart of Cookeville, Tennesse, for photography.
Other awards went to:
Don Johnson of Greer, South Carolina, won the J. Gail Geer Sculpture Award; Kevin Deck of Roanoke won the Allen Ingles Palmer Watercolor Award; Z.L. Feng of Radford won the Mickie Kagey Watercolor Award; and Brett LaGue of Fincastle won the Paul Ostaseski Memorial Award.
About 110 artists participated in the show, which returned to the Market Square after a virtual presentation last year because of the pandemic.
Sponsored by Blue Ridge Beverage, Grand Home Furnishings and LinDor Arts, the show continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All of the exhibited works are for sale, and admission is free.