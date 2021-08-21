Winners of Sidewalk Art Show announced

Joe Engel of Staunton won the best in show award Saturday at the 63rd Annual Sidewalk Art Show in downtown Roanoke. Engel's work was primitive paintings of nature and farm scenes on wood surfaces.

Second place went to Ashley Sauder Miller of Harrisonburg, whose display was mixed media. Annie Grimes Williams of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, whose work was jewelry, won third place.

“My favorite thing about exploring the work today was seeing the creativity and inventiveness of so many artists,” said judge Seth Feman, deputy director for art and interpretation and curator of photography at the Chrysler Museum in Norfolk.

Feman said he chose art that was technically accomplished, but also showed a high level of risk-taking.

Merit awards went to:

Linda Gourley of Dry Fork for drawing/original printmaking; Jewel Tumas of Bedford for fine crafts; Cathy Vaughn of Richmond for mixed media; Courtney Cronin of Roanoke for painting; and Jason Stoddart of Cookeville, Tennesse, for photography.

Other awards went to: