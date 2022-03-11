Winter delivers quick weekend punch; some snow Saturday, especially west/north of Roanoke

This will not be so much a relapse of winter as a sucker punch and quick exit, with the punch coming on one of the traditionally most festive days of the year in the city of Roanoke.

A cold front will move in from the west overnight with a strong low-pressure system moving up the front generally from New Orleans to Richmond. This is about 150 miles northwest of what we would consider a classic winter storm track for the I-81 corridor in Virginia so the greatest snow impacts are expected to occur that much farther to the northwest, generally from central Tennessee across eastern Kentucky into West Virginia. Virginia localities toward the southwest tip of the state are included in this potential for a snow of more than 4 inches.

Closer to the Roanoke and New River valleys, it appears amounts of snow ranging from little accumulation in low elevations to perhaps 2 inches in a few higher elevation spots is more in order. There is a good chance that most of the precipitation will move out by the 11 a.m. St. Patrick's Day parade start in downtown Roanoke, but it will be a cold and windy day with temperatures in the upper 20s to mid 30s and gusts topping 40 mph at times, and there may be some additional snow showers off and on during the afternoon and evening.

For the Roanoke and New River valleys, rain will develop overnight after a mild Friday of upper 50s to mid 60s highs. Temperatures will crash toward sunrise with the passage of the cold front.

Generally from west to east, north to south, and higher elevations to lower ones, rain will change to snow in the hours bracketing sunrise on Saturday. The question is how much snow can fall with temperatures cold enough to accumulate before the main precipitation area is pulled northeast and northwesterly winds blowing down the Appalachians slopes can dry the moisture field out considerably.

Locations northwest of Interstate 81 and along and north of Interstate 64, plus any locations above about 2,000 feet elevation somewhat farther east and south, have the best chance of seeing a quick inch or two on Saturday morning. Lower elevations south and east of I-81 and I-64, including the lower elevations of the Roanoke Valley, are likely to see snow for some time early Saturday, but accumulations will probably be minor and streaky, if any do occur, mostly grassy areas and exposed objects.

As usual, there is some wiggle room with the speed of cold air arriving from the west, track of the low and how much precipitation lingers once it is cold enough to snow. A low-end scenario would be very little snow except perhaps highest elevations near the West Virginia line. A high-end scenario would be a more widespread 1-4-inch snowfall, locally more, across most of our region.

Even a higher end scenario would likely lead to streaky, spotty amounts, dependent on elevation and where heavier bands of snow develop. Besides the Jan. 16 storm that slapped everyone across our region with many hours and inches of snow and sleet, streaky-spotty snowfall patterns varying from little or nothing to 3+ inches have been the recurring theme of snow events in our region the winter just past, Jan. 3, Jan. 6-7, Jan. 28 and Feb. 13 all being examples of such.

The bulk of precipitation should be clearing out by 10 a.m. or so which may be good news for the St. Patrick's Day parade in Roanoke, which may be able to get off on time at 11 with no steady precipitation, albeit cold and windy, and hopefully dry enough that the Clydesdales can march.

Snow will be not be entirely over once the main precipitation area moves east. Snow showers and even heavier snow squalls may develop as northwest winds lift moisture up and over the mountains behind the departing low-pressure system. There may be brief periods of near-whiteout conditions in the heavier squalls and perhaps some additional accumulation primarily west of I-81. Some snow showers may make it into the Roanoke Valley and points east at times Saturday afternoon and evening. The sun may poke through the clouds at times, which, ironically, could destabilize the atmosphere just enough to intensify some snow squalls.

Temperatures will drop into the teens over most of our region by Sunday morning. But then, it turns around quickly, with 50s highs for many by Sunday afternoon, and back in the 60s and 70s most days in the week ahead.

Winter has been pretty much over as a consistent entity in our region since Valentine's Day, but it'll be a back for a weekend performance.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com.

