Winter returns to western Virginia with cold rain, some wet snow on Monday; summer preview by Saturday

A nearly picture-perfect Easter will give way to a cold, raw Monday that will make you think we've rolled the calendar back at least 6 weeks.

A low-pressure system tracking south of our region, combined with high pressure banking cold air southwestward against the mountains, will create a classic cold-air wedge with overrunning moisture on Monday across much of Virginia. For the Roanoke and New River valleys this mostly means intermittent light rain with temperatures stuck in the upper 30s and lower 40s -- but it may be just cold enough aloft that some snow reaches the surface in elevations above 3,000 feet, and some wet snow reaching the surface in somewhat lower elevations can't be ruled out entirely if the cold-air wedge is just a little stronger than forecast.

If this were in fact about 6 weeks ago, we'd probably have winter weather advisories or winter storm warnings up for what would be a widespread snow or wintry mix setup. Those are in effect along the Blue Ridge and parts of the Shenandoah Valley north of I-64 and also in some of eastern West Virginia. The seasonal shift into April is worth 5-10 degree crucial degrees to keep this a mostly to all liquid precipitation scenario in most non-ridgetop elevations along and south of I-64. Nonetheless, Monday's afternoon temperatures will be running 25-30 degrees below normal mid-April high temperatures and even below normal lows for this time of year.

Rain totals will not be huge on Monday, mostly 1/4 to 3/4 inch, but it will be persistently damp and chilly. Most people will consider it a pretty icky day, though some may enjoy the novelty of seeing some wet snow if they are in the right place for it.

As the low passes by, wraparound cold air may trigger some snow showers blowing over the mountains on the backside Monday night and early Tuesday. After a cool Tuesday with some sunshine but highs only reaching the upper 40s to mid 50s, clear skies and calm winds on Tuesday night may be enough for widespread frost or even freeze conditions by Wednesday morning. Locations from Roanoke south and east are now considered to be in growing season, so expect to see frost advisories and/or freeze warnings issued in some of these areas. Even though it will be even colder north and west, many of those areas are not considered in growing season yet and will not get the same advisories or warnings.

This short reprisal of winter will seem quaint by the coming weekend. High pressure building overhead will lead to a prolonged warm, dry period, with highs possibly reaching as highs as the mid to upper 80s from Roanoke south and east by Saturday.

The early week will feel like winter and the weekend will feel like summer.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

