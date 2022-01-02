Winter storm warning issued for several inches of wet snow in Roanoke/NRV area early Monday

The first weekday morning of 2022 looks to be a messy or beautiful one, depending on your personal take, making a decisive turn from the unseasonably warm weather of the holiday season to what may well be one of the larger winter storms of the past three years.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning encompassing the Roanoke Valley and all surrounding localities for Monday morning, as a strong low-pressure system moving along a stalling cold front to our south pulls colder air into it rapidly overnight, changing rain to wet snow in the early morning hours of Monday and continuing until mid-late morning, heavy at times.

Because of prior wet, warm ground, snow will accumulate unevenly, more on grassy areas vs. open ground or pavement, more in higher elevations than lower ones, generally more in rural ares vs. urban ones. Snow will collect far more readily on tree limbs and power lines, posing the risk of tree damage and power outages.

Generally, widespread accumulations of 3-6 inches are expected, but there could be variance with a little less possible in some of the lowest elevations of the Roanoke Valley near downtown and the river, and some lower areas east of the Blue Ridge, and a little more in the higher elevations or wherever heavier banding sets up. Some forecast models do suggest the potential for 6-10 inches in our region, though even if that does come the fruition, the first inch or 2 may be lost to initial melting.

The storm bears some resemblance to our rain-to-snow Christmas Eve 2020, though more intense over a much wider area, or moreso, though it may be vague to memory, Jan.17, 2013, when a strong upper-level low moving across the south after a warm, wet period led to a rapid drop in temperatures with the final wave and a quick plop of heavy wet snow, 3-5 inches in the Roanoke Valley and more to the south and west. A somewhat different setup on March 30, 2003, led to 5-9 inches Roanoke and westward less than 18 hours after high temperatures in the mid 70s at the end of a March warm enough to cause trees to green up early. There are other historic examples of heavy, wet snow in our region soon after warm temperatures, so it's not unprecedented for snow to follow warmth so soon, and proven repeatedly there can be accumulation if it snows hard and/or long enough.

Snow will begin in some higher elevations possibly as early as midnight and then rain will change over to snow from west to east and higher elevations to lower ones through the wee hours of Monday morning, becoming entirely snow by sunrise areawide as temperatures crash to the upper 20s and lower 30s. Periods of heavy snow are likely, diminishing and ending by mid to late morning.

Road conditions will be variable depending on where heavier bands of snow occur. Initially, paved streets will be too warm to collect snow, and will likely never drop to the freezing mark, but heavier bands of snow piling it up faster than it can melt will lead to slush forming and snow accumulation on top of slush. Other areas may get by with more moderate snowfall and have only wet streets. Beware of possible changing conditions from location to location, and with elevation changes, if traveling early Monday.

Beyond this, a fairly seasonable week of 40s to lower 50s highs and 20s to lower 30s lows is on tap. Another low-pressure system and cold front arrives by Friday and may threaten another chance of snow.

You didn't really think this kinda thing was going to hold off all winter, did you?

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com.

