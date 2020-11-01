With election Tuesday, a roundup of our coverage of contested races

The presidential election has rightfully assumed the center spotlight for most voters this fall.

But across the region, in two our of Southwest Virginia's three congressional districts, in Roanoke and in Franklin County, voters will have more choices on their ballots on Tuesday.

Here is a rundown of some of our contested races, and where to find our previous coverage of them.

Roanoke City Council and mayor

Voters will choose between eight candidates for three seats on the Roanoke City Council and between two candidates for mayor, the first-term incumbent Sherman Lea, a Democrat, and David Bowers, a former mayor and Democrat running as an independent. Our council and mayoral coverage is collected here: https://bit.ly/3edOFIu.

5th Congressional District