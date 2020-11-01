With election Tuesday, a roundup of our coverage of contested races

The presidential election has rightfully assumed the center spotlight for most voters this fall.
But across the region, in two our of Southwest Virginia's three congressional districts, in Roanoke and in Franklin County, voters will have more choices on their ballots on Tuesday.
Here is a rundown of some of our contested races, and where to find our previous coverage of them.
Roanoke City Council and mayor
Voters will choose between eight candidates for three seats on the Roanoke City Council and between two candidates for mayor, the first-term incumbent Sherman Lea, a Democrat, and David Bowers, a former mayor and Democrat running as an independent. Our council and mayoral coverage is collected here: https://bit.ly/3edOFIu.
5th Congressional District
Bob Good wrested the Republican nomination from incumbent Denver Riggleman in an unusual drive-thru convention in June in Campbell County. Good is facing Democrat Cameron Webb, a physician from the Charlottesville area. The race has received national attention because of the radically contrasting campaign styles of the candidates and the possibility that a reliably Republican congressional district may be flipped to the Democratic Party column. Read political reporter Amy Friedenberger's coverage here: https://bit.ly/2TL8D3Y.
6th Congressional District
In a lower profile contest, first-term Republican Ben Cline is seeking reelection in a contest with Democrat Nicholas Betts. See our coverage here: https://bit.ly/3eo96m8.
U.S. Senate seat
Mark Warner, a Democrat seeking reelection, is being challenged by Daniel Gade, a little-known Republican college professor. Warner is a former Virginia governor who is seeking his third term in the Senate. Read our coverage here: https://bit.ly/3235Qra.
Constitutional amendments
Statewide, voters will decide whether the state constitution will be amended to change the way political lines are redrawn after the census (https://bit.ly/3efTYXO), and to exempt disabled veterans vehicles from taxes (https://bit.ly/3jO4xCL).
Statue referendum
In Franklin County, voters will have a say in an advisory referendum over whether a Confederate statue should be removed from the county courthouse. Read the article here: https://bit.ly/3oNh9xy.
Follow Election Day coverage on Tuesday and Wednesday on roanoke.com.
