With local COVID-19 testing events open to anyone, questions arise about use of resources

Fewer than two dozen of the 500 people tested for the coronavirus during an open event last week in Salem tested positive for the disease.

“What we see is a lot of what I call the worried well. People who are curious. So is this a good use of resources? I don’t know,” said Dr. Molly O’Dell, who is leading the response to the pandemic for the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts.

A number of similar testing events are scheduled in the coming week, including one from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the Botetourt County Health Department in Fincastle. Anyone can drive up and be tested, unlike at other events for which people needed to be prescreened and showing symptoms or have had contact with a known case.

O’Dell said the recommendations as to whom should be tested have not changed: people with COVID-19 symptoms and those who have been in contact with someone who tested positive or live in a setting where people have been exposed.

The community testing can find people who are infected but do not have symptoms but are still contagious. The test detects only those who are currently infected; it is not an antibody test that shows past infections. Someone can also be exposed, test negative one day, and develop symptoms the next because the viral load was too low to pick up on testing day.