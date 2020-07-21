With local COVID-19 testing events open to anyone, questions arise about use of resources

Fewer than two dozen of the 500 people tested for the coronavirus during an open event last week in Salem tested positive for the disease.
“What we see is a lot of what I call the worried well. People who are curious. So is this a good use of resources? I don’t know,” said Dr. Molly O’Dell, who is leading the response to the pandemic for the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts.
A number of similar testing events are scheduled in the coming week, including one from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the Botetourt County Health Department in Fincastle. Anyone can drive up and be tested, unlike at other events for which people needed to be prescreened and showing symptoms or have had contact with a known case.
O’Dell said the recommendations as to whom should be tested have not changed: people with COVID-19 symptoms and those who have been in contact with someone who tested positive or live in a setting where people have been exposed.
The community testing can find people who are infected but do not have symptoms but are still contagious. The test detects only those who are currently infected; it is not an antibody test that shows past infections. Someone can also be exposed, test negative one day, and develop symptoms the next because the viral load was too low to pick up on testing day.
O’Dell said that while other parts of the country are experiencing shortages of tests and long turn-around times of nearly two weeks, the local area still has supplies and is benefiting from a lab set up by Virginia Tech.
Still, she is concerned about using resources wisely.
“To me, I know our primary role of containment is disease investigation and contact tracing. We need testing in order to do that,” O’Dell said. “The question is over-testing or testing more than contacts of individuals or symptomatic individuals. I think only time will tell the usefulness of that.”
However, she said, different people learn about the disease in different ways.
“I cannot predict all the various ways the message of COVID is driven home to each individual in our community, and I’m open to doing whatever I can to offer whatever it takes to get people to take it seriously," she said. “This is a pandemic and we are going to continue to see people get sick. And as you can see already this week, we have more deaths.”
O’Dell reported that 26 people have died so far in her health districts. Another 26 were in the hospital on Tuesday.
Other testing events will be held Thursday at the Green Ridge Recreation Center, July 28 at the Roanoke City Health Department and July 29 at the Craig County Health Center. All of the events are from 5 to 7 p.m.
