Witness says Rockbridge jail superintendent accepted $20,000 bribe to give privileges to inmate

Jessica Whitten, an employee of the jail at the time, said she was asked to unlock Higgins’ office door multiple times for Hansel. She said two or three times she had to return to the jail after she had already left for the day to let him inside.

“Nick Hansel was less inmate, more staff member,” she said.

Prosecutors also presented evidence that the Hansel family donated money to a scholarship fund set up in memory of the former superintendent’s nephew, Tyler Swisher. Swisher was killed in an accident in 2015.

Higgins helped his sister-in-law, Sherry Simpkins, set up the fund to benefit students at Rockbridge County High School. Local businesses and community members donated money and sponsored teams in a golf tournament.

Hansel’s stepmother donated $2,000 and sent the checks to Higgins’ personal address in Lexington.

Hansel’s mother donated $500 and also sent the check to Higgins’ home address. She included a note thanking Higgins for being so kind during her visit to Virginia. She wrote that it was so nice to see Hansel and “give him an actual hug”.

Two other families also donated $500 each and included notes that said they were friends of the Hansels and wanted to support the fund.