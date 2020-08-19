Witness says Rockbridge jail superintendent accepted $20,000 bribe to give privileges to inmate

LYNCHBURG — Witnesses testified Wednesday in federal court that the former superintendent of the Rockbridge Regional Jail gave special treatment to an inmate after receiving a $20,000 bribe.
John Marshall Higgins is being tried in U.S. District Court on 21 charges related to accepting bribes, failing to protect inmates from abuse and failing to provide them with proper medical care.
Twenty-five witnesses have testified in the case since Monday. The trial is scheduled to end Aug. 28.
Ten people associated with the regional jail, including current and former staff members and former inmates, testified that they saw Nicholas Perry Hansel receive special treatment while he was an inmate.
Hansel was a student at Washington and Lee University when, in 2013, he drove 10 students home in his SUV after a party at a fraternity house. He lost control of the vehicle and it overturned, killing a 21-year-old woman and seriously injuring two others.
Hansel pleaded guilty in January 2015 to aggravated involuntary manslaughter, two counts of DUI maiming and drunken driving. As part of a plea agreement, he was sentenced to serve three years.
Directly after his sentencing, Hansel entered the Rockbridge Regional Jail as an inmate. According to jail records, on Hansel's second day, he was transferred to trustee status. Trustees are inmates who have earned the trust of officers and are housed in dormitory style pods instead of maximum security. Witnesses said it was not typical for an inmate to become a trustee as quickly as Hansel did.
In October 2016, Higgins received approval from the Virginia Department of Corrections to put Hansel on work release. Higgins wrote a letter requesting that Hansel be approved for the program.
From then on, Hansel worked at Randy Hostetter Excavating located across the street from the jail. As part of the program, Hansel reported to work in the morning and returned to the jail at night.
Heather Hostetter, who runs the company with her husband, testified Wednesday that Hansel requested to work weekends when the office was normally closed. According to jail records, Hansel worked every weekend from Oct. 11, 2016, to March 4, 2017, except for one day. He worked more than 40 hours per week and was paid $10 per hour and $15 for overtime, weekends and holidays.
Jail records show Hansel went to work on Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary Lee said the Hostetters spent close to $3,000 paying Hansel for weekend and holiday work. Hostetter said she knew he wasn’t completing work on the weekends, but the benefit he provided to the company was worth more than what they were paying him.
“We really felt sorry for him,” Hostetter said. “We felt he was a really good person who got caught up in an unfortunate situation.”
Hansel’s family stayed at the Hostetter farm when they visited Virginia from Louisiana. The Hostetters drove Hansel to their home to spend time with his relatives, Hostetter said. She said Hansel was also a big help with her sons and accompanied them to her son’s basketball games.
Hostetter said she did not speak regularly to Higgins and he did not ask her to give Hansel special privileges or let his Hansel's family stay at her home.
Scotty Kimberlin, a former inmate who bunked next to Hansel, said Hansel spoke to him about his privileges at the jail. Kimberlin remembered Hansel saying $20,000 had been sent to the superintendent to make sure he was taken care of while in jail.
An FBI agent who investigated the case testified that she had not been able to track the alleged $20,000 bribe.
Another former inmate, Eldridge Mays, said he heard Higgins describe Hansel as his retirement fund and wished he had more inmates like him.
Defense Attorney Grady Donaldson pointed out that these two witnesses are convicted felons and Kimberlin has two prior perjury convictions.
Prosecutors brought Hansel to the witness stand Wednesday morning and asked him directly whether he told inmates the source of the payment for the favorable treatment, whether he spent holidays with his family, and whether he had visitors while he was on work release. Hansel invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate himself.
Several witnesses testified that Higgins asked them to unlock his office for Hansel to have private, unsupervised visits with friends and family. Other inmates, according to testimony from jail staff, were only allowed to have visits through a glass window and telephones.
Jessica Whitten, an employee of the jail at the time, said she was asked to unlock Higgins’ office door multiple times for Hansel. She said two or three times she had to return to the jail after she had already left for the day to let him inside.
“Nick Hansel was less inmate, more staff member,” she said.
Prosecutors also presented evidence that the Hansel family donated money to a scholarship fund set up in memory of the former superintendent’s nephew, Tyler Swisher. Swisher was killed in an accident in 2015.
Higgins helped his sister-in-law, Sherry Simpkins, set up the fund to benefit students at Rockbridge County High School. Local businesses and community members donated money and sponsored teams in a golf tournament.
Hansel’s stepmother donated $2,000 and sent the checks to Higgins’ personal address in Lexington.
Hansel’s mother donated $500 and also sent the check to Higgins’ home address. She included a note thanking Higgins for being so kind during her visit to Virginia. She wrote that it was so nice to see Hansel and “give him an actual hug”.
Two other families also donated $500 each and included notes that said they were friends of the Hansels and wanted to support the fund.
The following year, Simpkins sent flyers to all previous donors. Hansel’s mother replied and donated another $375. At this point, the jail was already being investigated by the FBI. Hansel’s mother included a note and asked Simpkins to deliver an enclosed letter to Higgins. Hansel’s mother said in the note she did not want to send it directly to his address and risk the appearance of impropriety.
Simpkins said she did not open the letter and does not know what it said.
Higgins’ attorney Donaldson emphasized that all of the checks were made out to the memorial fund and that Higgins’ name was listed on the flyer as a place to send donations.
Simpkins said she was not aware of Higgins taking any money out of the fund.
