Wolverine plant in Blacksburg cited for environmental violations

State environmental regulators have cited a Blacksburg automotive parts manufacturer with violating 17 regulations dealing with the storage of hazardous waste.

Wolverine Advanced Materials agreed to pay a fine of $29,850 to the Department of Environmental Quality.

There was no spill or release of toxins at two plants operated by Wolverine. Rather, the violations were of regulations meant to guard against possible harm to public health or the environment.

Since the violations came to light during a DEQ inspection in April 2019, Wolverine has fixed the problems, according to a consent order recently posted to agency’s website.

Efforts to reach Wolverine officials at the Blacksburg location and its corporate headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, were unsuccessful last week.

Gaskets and coatings for use in the automotive industry are made at the main plant on Industrial Park Road and a nearby facility on State Street. Both locations are classified as large quantity generators of hazardous waste.

Although the plants had emergency response plans for chemical spills, the documents had not been distributed as required to local fire and rescue departments or other agencies that might respond to calls for emergency services, the inspections found.

Other violations dealt with the storage of hazardous waste in containers that were not properly identified or secured, a failure to keep records showing that waste had been shipped to a disposal facility and incomplete safety training for employees.

DEQ issued notices of the violations in June 2019.

More than two years passed before inspectors contacted the plant about the issue, and in November 2021 Wolverine officials said they had no record of previously receiving the notices.

The company was notified a second time of the violations, according to the consent order, and by March had reported to DEQ that it had corrected all of the deficiencies.

