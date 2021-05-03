Woman charged for abduction of boy from Giles County church

Giles County Sheriff Morgan Millirons announced Monday afternoon that Nancy Renee Fridley, 44, of Clifton Forge, has been charged with abduction and felony child endangerment in connection with Noah Gabriel Trout's disappearance from a Ripplemead church on Sunday.

Millirons said a motive for taking the 2-year-old boy had not been established as of Monday afternoon, but the investigation is ongoing.

Millirons said that that investigators identified a person of interest in the case and officers from the FBI and state police set up a perimeter in Alleghany County. They saw a child matching Noah's description and swooped in, Millirons said.

Noah seems fine but will undergo further evaluation at a hospital, Millirons said.

Stanley Meador, special agent in charge of the Richmond FBI Field Office, spoke briefly, thanking the agencies and officers assisting as well as those who sent tips and information.

"Because of you, Noah gets to rest peacefully tonight, under the watchful eye of his parents," Meador said.

The Giles County Sheriff's Office had announced at an earlier news conference Monday Noah was found and is safe.