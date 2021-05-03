Woman charged in abduction of boy from Giles County church

PEARISBURG — Two-year-old Noah Gabriel Trout seemed lost — snatched from the nursery of a Ripplemead church — then a day later was found, the Giles County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

The happy outcome of the search for the toddler, who Virginia State Police said Sunday was thought to be in extreme danger, came after an array of local, state and federal agencies joined forces. Investigators identified a possible suspect and officers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Virginia State Police swooped in on an Alleghany County location to recover Noah and arrest a Clifton Forge woman, Sheriff Morgan Millirons said.

Noah seemed fine after his 25-hour disappearance, Millirons said, though more tests will be done at a hospital.

Nancy Renee Fridley, 44, was charged with abduction and felony child endangerment. Millirons did not take questions about what link she may have had to the boy, but said investigators have yet to establish a possible motive.

It was not immediately apparent when Fridley would make a first appearance in Giles courts.

Noah’s disappearance became a public matter Sunday afternoon as Virginia issued an AMBER Alert asking the public for any help finding the 2-foot-9-inch, 33-pound youngster.