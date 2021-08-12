 Skip to main content
Woman charged with having loaded handgun at Roanoke airport
1 comment

Airport gun

A Roanoke woman was cited Wednesday with having this loaded 9mm handgun in her carry-on bag at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

 Courtesy of Transportation Security Administration

A Roanoke woman was charged Wednesday with having a 9mm handgun in her carry-on bag at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

The gun was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Authorities did not release the name of the woman or details of the weapons charges against her.

Unloaded firearms are only permitted on commercial aircraft if they are in checked baggage and have been properly packaged and declared.

"Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances," the TSA said in a news release. The law applies to passengers with or without concealed carry permits.

It was the second time this year that TSA officials have found a gun on a passenger at Roanoke's airport. Annual totals have reached as high as six over the past five years.

1 comment

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

