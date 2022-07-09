Woman dies following head-on crash in Roanoke County

A woman was killed following a vehicle crash on Plantation Road in Roanoke County Friday night, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Susan Snyder, 55, of Roanoke, was traveling southbound in the 5800 block of Plantation Road when she crossed the double yellow line and struck a 2012 Chevy Equinox head on, the department said.

The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. Snyder, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the crash, but stormy weather may have been, police said.

The accident led to a temporary closure of the road.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges are pending, police said.