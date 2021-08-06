Woman in custody of regional jail died of natural causes, according to medical examiner's office

The death of a woman who was being held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail was due to natural causes, according to the medical examiner's office.

Lisa Mariel Lemond, 32, of Roanoke died of pulmonary septic emboli due to tricuspid valve endocarditis, examiners found. Endocarditis is a heart condition, and pulmonary embolism is one of its potential complications.

Lemond died just after midnight July 23. She had fallen ill and was transferred to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital the night before.

Jail authorities said at the time that she had been alert and responsive during the transfer, and the cause of death would be investigated.

In keeping with jail policy, Roanoke County police were asked to conduct the investigation. The police department said this week it was awaiting the formal report of the medical examiner's office.

Lemond had been in the regional jail’s custody since July 2 awaiting a court hearing on a supervision revocation charge.

