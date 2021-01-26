 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash in Roanoke County on Tuesday
0 comments

Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash in Roanoke County on Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}

A Roanoke woman was killed Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash on Catawba Valley Drive in Roanoke County, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

The collision, reported just after 7 a.m., happened when a 2011 Acura MDX struck a 2005 Dodge Caravan that was slowing for traffic stopped ahead, officials said.

The Dodge was pushed forward, struck a 2013 Chevy Malibu ahead of it, then crashed down an embankment and overturned in a creek.

The driver of the Dodge, 67-year-old Charlsie "Jamie" Jane Peters, was killed, authorities said.

The investigation into the crash remained ongoing Tuesday night. Neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor in the wreck, investigators said. The rainy weather also isn’t believed to have played a part.

The crash happened in the northbound lane of Catawba Valley Drive approaching Bradshaw Road. Peters wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, officials said.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "The Little Things"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert