Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash in Roanoke County on Tuesday

A Roanoke woman was killed Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash on Catawba Valley Drive in Roanoke County, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

The collision, reported just after 7 a.m., happened when a 2011 Acura MDX struck a 2005 Dodge Caravan that was slowing for traffic stopped ahead, officials said.

The Dodge was pushed forward, struck a 2013 Chevy Malibu ahead of it, then crashed down an embankment and overturned in a creek.

The driver of the Dodge, 67-year-old Charlsie "Jamie" Jane Peters, was killed, authorities said.

The investigation into the crash remained ongoing Tuesday night. Neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor in the wreck, investigators said. The rainy weather also isn’t believed to have played a part.

The crash happened in the northbound lane of Catawba Valley Drive approaching Bradshaw Road. Peters wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, officials said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.