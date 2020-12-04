Woman killed in Friday morning motorcycle crash in Roanoke

A woman was killed Friday morning in a single-vehicle motorcycle wreck in Roanoke.

Police responding to the crash scene in the 4800 block of Frontage Road Northwest just after 5 a.m. found an injured man and an unconscious woman, according to a news release.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by rescue workers, and the man was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening injuries, the release stated.

Police have not yet released the identity of the woman, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

