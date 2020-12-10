 Skip to main content
Woman killed in Roanoke motorcycle crash identified by police
Woman killed in Roanoke motorcycle crash identified by police

A woman killed in a motorcycle wreck last week in Roanoke was a 21-year-old nursing student, according to police and her obituary.

Kasey Lynn Carpenter of Roanoke was fatally injured in the single-vehicle crash reported just after 5 a.m. Dec. 4 in the 4800 block of Frontage Road Northwest, authorities said.

In her obituary, loved ones described her as a loyal, genuine person who was true to the many friends she made around her. "She was the light in many peoples' eyes, the life that changed many lives," it read.

Carpenter was one of two people injured in the crash. A man was also taken to the hospital at the time with wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to prior information released by police.

The motorcycle wreck remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Roanoke Police Department's tip line at 540-344-8500.

— Alicia Petska

