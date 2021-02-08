Woman killed in weekend wreck on I-81 in Roanoke County

A woman from Southside Virginia was killed in a crash Sunday on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County, according to the Virginia State Police.
A four-vehicle wreck was reported just before 3:25 p.m. in the northbound lanes near mile marker 138.9. The crash happened while traffic was stopped in the right-hand lane.
A 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer rear-ended a Subaru Outback, state police said. The impact pushed both the Subaru and a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse into a 2020 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, crushing the smaller vehicles, officials said.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Kandy Bryant Poarch, 47, of Emporia, was killed, authorities said. A medical helicopter was also dispatched to fly an injured man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
The crash remained under investigation Monday.