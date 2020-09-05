 Skip to main content
Woman killed, man injured in vehicle-pedestrian collision in Roanoke, police say
A woman died after a Friday vehicle-pedestrian collision in Roanoke, a city police spokeswoman reported Saturday.

The woman is not being identified pending notification of her family, a statement from police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said.

A man also was injured in the incident. He also is not being identified.

According to the police statement, officers were called at about 9:15 p.m. to the 2300 block of Williamson Road Northeast. They found a woman and a man lying in the street. Both were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

On Saturday morning, police were told the woman had died, the statement said.

The vehicle that hit the pedestrians apparently was traveling north on Williamson Road, the statement said. After the collision, the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, the statement said.

No arrests have been made and authorities continue to review the incident, the statement said.

