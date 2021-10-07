Woman killed Wednesday in Giles County crash

A West Virginia woman was killed Wednesday in a crash in Giles County, the Virginia State Police said Thursday.

The wreck unfolded at 11:33 a.m. on U.S. 460 at the intersection with U.S. 219 (Island Street), state police said.

A 2013 Ford Escape was traveling on Island Street when it failed to yield the right of way at the intersection with U.S. 460 and pulled into the path of an oncoming tractor-trailer, the state police said.

The commercial vehicle, which was westbound on U.S. 460, was unable to avoid the Ford and the two vehicles collided on U.S. 460, the authorities said.

The Ford's driver, Elsie Mae Lucado, 74, of Peterstown, W.Va., died at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 50-year-old man from Welch, W.Va., was treated at the scene for minor injuries.