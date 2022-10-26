Woman with Alzheimer's missing from Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT — The Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert for a 55-year-old black woman with Alzheimer’s.

Veronica Neil Jones was last seen Tuesday at 4:20 p.m. on the 3700 block of Colonial Turnpike in Rocky Mount, walking toward Mitchells Inc., the state police alert said.

“She was possibly wearing jeans, a big blue coat and a yellow backpack,” the alert continued. “She also had an identification band on her wrist from a recent hospital visit.”

The alert said Jones’ disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety “as determined by the investigating agency,” the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The alert was released at about 10 p.m. Tuesday about an hour and a half after the sheriff's office announced Jones was missing.

Sgt. Megan Huston, the sheirff's public information officer, said in an email at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday that Jones’ location was still unknown.

“Search efforts are continuing both in the area that she was last seen as well as other areas that she was previously employed, visited, etc.,” Huston said. “She may or may not be in the same area that she was last seen. It’s a good possibility that someone may have given her a ride to another location.”

Jones is 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

The stae police alert said Jones’ middle name is Maxwell. Huston confirmed Wednesday morning that, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles, her middle name is Neil.

“Her maiden name might be Maxwell,” Huston said.

The sheriff’s office asks the public to review Jones’ photo. If you have seen her, know where she is or gave her a ride, call the FCSO at 540-483-3000.