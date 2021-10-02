Women rally in Roanoke for reproductive rights

“As I was walking around, I talked with some people who remember life before Roe, and I talked to some young people who never thought this would happen to them,” Wallace Fuentes said. “Now, suddenly, it's a reality.”

A voter registration booth was set up at the event, along with information on reproductive healthcare. The rally was broadcast on Facebook via the Women’s March on Roanoke page, organized by Roanoke Indivisible and Blue Ridge Resistance Alliance of Virginia.

“People sometimes say Southwest Virginia is infinitely more conservative than you think,” Wallace Fuentes said. “But when we had people out there on the side of the street with signs, the vast majority of cars who reacted were reacting positively.”

One passing motorist even stopped and donated a bunch of fast food they had purchased to feed the protesters, Wallace Fuentes said.

“We were really excited by the number of people who came out and the energy at the rally,” she said. “Everybody was excited to vote, because in Virginia, every year is an election year.”

