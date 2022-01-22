Women's bike racing team to train in Roanoke Valley ahead of 2024 Olympics

A top U.S. women’s bike racing team with medal-winning Olympic athletes has chosen the Roanoke Valley as its hub of operations and training grounds for the next three years.

Virginia’s Blue Ridge, the Roanoke Valley’s convention and tourism bureau, contracted to be team’s title sponsor through 2024, resulting in the relocation of team operations to Roanoke.

“The terrain is amazing. It’s beautiful countryside. Lots of challenging rides,” said Nicola Cranmer, the founder and general manager of the team, which has been training female cyclists in a range of ages, including youths, to advance in the sport for more than 15 years. Renamed Virginia’s Blue Ridge Twenty24, the team is made up of more than 30 athletes over a span of ages.

While the athletes will continue to live at their residences around the country, Cranmer is relocating to Roanoke. Groups of athletes will periodically meet in Roanoke to train in preparation for races by riding area roads and trails. Some hope to compete in the 2024 Olympics to be held in Paris.

During a news conference at Hotel Roanoke, Virginia’s Blue Ridge said the partnership is about “elevating the region’s position as a premier destination for pro-cycling, diversity and business.”

State and local tourism agencies will contribute $1 million to the team in both money and marketing through 2024.

This story will be updated.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.