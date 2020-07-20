Work started on new Brush Mountain trail project

Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith touted how the new network will complement the other existing trails.

“Obviously it will add to a very robust network of trails and facilities in the New River Valley,” she said. “We are delighted to see it coming together. I didn’t imagine it would come together so quickly.”

Beth Lohman, who works for the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, said she was one of the co-facilitators for a stakeholder work group last year that helped shape the project’s vision. The group, she said, consisted of walkers, bikers, horseback riders and naturalists, among other outdoor enthusiasts.

Lohman, the wife of Blacksburg Councilman Jerry Ford Jr., said the talks led to the development of a master plan largely written by the group.

“They worked very hard to strike a balance and equity across all the user groups,” Lohman said. “They didn’t want anyone to feel like this is going to be strictly a park system for one type of user. We wanted to accommodate the interest of a broad variety of users in this space and make everyone feel welcomed in the space.”

While the New River Land Trust bought the Brush Mountain properties, the tracts of land aren’t slated to remain in the conservation group’s hands on a long-term basis.