Work underway on Christiansburg's major park; finish of connector road a question

CHRISTIANSBURG — Work is underway on a nearly $18 million multipurpose park on 60 acres of old farmland in a predominant spot off of Peppers Ferry Road — a project that is expected to become an additional anchor in the town’s fast-growing northwest section.

Expected to be complete by November 2022, the project will include four rectangular sports fields, two picnic pavilions, a splash pad, an inclusive playground and nearly 2 miles of trails.

The park, along with the ongoing redevelopment of the Christiansburg Marketplace, are among a handful of developments that town officials anticipate will further drive economic growth.

“If the town doesn’t continue to expand and increase and doesn’t do anything, then the town’s not going to progress,” said Councilman Steve Huppert, a major supporter of the park. “This for sure is one of the big things the town is going to progress and move along, and give something to the people … In the long run, we think it’s just going to be a real economic boost, too.”

Huppert said he sees some of that growth being helped by athletic tournaments taking place at the park. He said he expects it to be similar to what currently occurs at the aquatic center, which regularly brings in people from out of town for swim meets.