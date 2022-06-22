Worker who died in Giles County was part of crew closing down mine

The worker killed in Monday’s cave-in at a Giles County limestone mine was part of a crew that was closing the facility, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Energy said.

Stuart R. Moore, 50, of Oak Hill, West Virginia, was working underground to remove spoil — material left from mining operations — as he and other members of a contractor team implemented a shutdown plan, said Tarah Kesterson, a communications director for the energy department.

Environmental regulations mandate that the spoil be taken out before the mine can be closed, Kesterson said.

Moore had been on the job for about nine weeks, she added.

Kesterson said that while the mine’s owner, Lhoist North America, is shuttering the mine, she was not sure if the company’s other operations at the Ripplemead site would continue.

Besides the mine, there is the Kimballton Plant No. 1, a facility where limestone is heated and processed into lime.

Ken Curtis, a Texas-based spokesman for the company, did not immediately return calls Wednesday. Lhoist North America is a subsidiary of the Belgium-based Lhoist group.

On Tuesday, Curtis said that the Giles County facility would be closed while an investigation into Moore’s death was carried out.

Earlier this week, Giles County Emergency Services Coordinator Jon Butler said that on Monday, a berm that diverted water shifted. There was a cave-in and Moore was engulfed by material. He died in the cab of his excavator.

Moore was employed by Gillmann Services, a contractor working at the mine, Butler said.

Kesterson said that she did not know how old the mine was but her department first issued a permit for its operations in 1974.

A sign posted Monday outside the lime processing plant said that before Moore’s death, the facility had gone 2,376 days, or about 6½ years, without a lost-time injury.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.