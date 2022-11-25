World Cup not quite the draw in downtown Roanoke

As the world’s sports fans’ attention was on the World Cup this weekend, it was not as big of a draw for Roanokers trying to score Black Friday shopping deals, or for bar hoppers enjoying the Thanksgiving weekend with friends and family.

The United States men’s soccer team tied with England, nil-nil, in the US’s second match against England in the tournament’s Group B of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The extended family of Kathryn Callison, Meade Martin and Diane Roush, all from Roanoke, and other family members visiting from across the country gathered at 202 Social House where a dozen or so big screen TVs were divided between American football broadcasts and the world’s football broadcast.

David and Janet Brain of Harpole, Northampton, England, had to ask the bartenders at Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint to turn one of their two working televisions to the game.

The couple, traveling in the U.S. on their honeymoon, picked the bar because Trip Advisor said it would have good beer and the game showing.

“When we walked in this bar we had to ask if the game could be put on. It seemed like nobody knew the game was on. It means an awful lot to us because it’s our sport.”

David Brain said there’s a big difference between U.S. fans and English fans.

“Unfortunately in the UK we still have a little bit of a thug culture with football. So you can not sit a home fan next to an away fan because of the aggravation. But over here, they don’t even know the game’s on.”

Dallas Williams, the bar’s beer buyer, said multiple factors contributed to the packed house.

“It’s not just a usual Friday, it’s Black Friday, which is one of our busiest days of the year. And also tomorrow which is small business Saturday. Everybody loves to come downtown. Their families are in town. They all want to get together. Having the World Cup on doesn’t hurt. There are some patrons that are very happy that it’s on.”

At The Golden Cactus Brewing a standing-room crowd huddled around a large television opposite the bar.

The VBR Star Soccer Club watch party advertised on a Facebook group attracted three generations of the Holley family to gather at the brewery.

Bennett Holley, of Cincinnati, grew up in Roanoke County, and played for the then Roanoke Star soccer club, which is now VBR Star Soccer Club.

“We’re all here watching the soccer game,” Holley said. “We’re all back home for Thanksgiving. We all live in different states. [The United States] should have gotten the win. I thought we dominated the game, but we’ll go away with the tie.

The family plans to be together to watch future U.S. matches.

Rob Vaughan of Roanoke was standing in the crowd with the watch party wearing a Megan Rapinoe jersey.

“She’s the best U.S. player across all genders,” he said of the 2012 London Olympic gold medal winner and a dominant player in multiple FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments.

“I’ve never felt this good about the U.S.’s prospects in the tournament since I’ve been alive,” said Vaughan.

Friday’s tie was also the Americans’ second draw of the tournament following Monday’s 1-1 draw with Wales. USA’s next match in Group B is against Iran at 2 p.m. Tuesday.