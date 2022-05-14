World War II soldier unidentified for 77 years buried in Roanoke

A World War II soldier and Roanoke son was laid to rest in his hometown Saturday — 77 years after his body was left unidentified after a Japanese airstrike on a U.S. air base in the South Pacific.

Edward Hewitt ‘Pete’ Benson Jr., a private first class, finally was laid to rest in his family’s plot at Evergreen Burial Park.

The Rev. Nelson Harris said during a chapel service that burying a World War II soldier in his hometown is “rare” and “profound.”

“In a lifetime, for someone to come home in your own hometown, that’s almost non-existent. Even with rain, and all that, it’s the greatest honor you could ever imagine,” said Cecil McWilliams, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1264.

“Everybody’s excited for it for the right reason. It is the greatest honor I’ve had in many, many years. It’s up there with the birth of my children. And that’s high,” he added.

McWilliams and members of the VFW post stood at attention as Pete Benson’s casket arrived at the cemetery Saturday. A company of drill sergeant trainees from Salem’s U.S. Army Reserve Center also stood nearby.

With Benson’s family seated by his grave, an honor guard from Fort Eustis in Newport News fired a salute, and then a bugler played “Taps.”

As a uniformed service man and woman folded the flag that covered Benson’s casket, rain began to fall heavily from the sky, and onlookers huddled in pairs under umbrellas as Harris said a final prayer.

“May the Lord bless him and keep him,” Harris said with his hand resting atop the casket. “May the Lord lift up his countenance to shine upon him and be gracious unto him and give him peace.”

Prior to his enlistment in October 1942, Pete Benson was a Norfolk and Western Railway employee living in Roanoke on Third Street Southwest with his wife, Joan Mauck, and their infant son, Jim.

Pfc. Benson was assigned to the 1562nd Army Air Force Base Unit on Biak Island, part of what is now Indonesia.

On March 22, 1945, Japanese air forces raided the base. Benson and 39 other men were killed, the U.S. Army Human Resources Command said in a press release.

Of the 40 men killed, Benson was one of only three service members who could not be identified or accounted for. He was 22 years old.

“We cannot fathom the emotions (the family) must have felt,” Harris said. “Grief of a mother and a wife complicated by their inability to do what we now do today — bring Pete home, conduct a funeral with his remains before us and begin to bring a sense of closure.”

Following the war, an attempt to identify and account for Benson was intertwined with similar attempts involving the other service members killed in the same air raid.

Benson’s remains were first buried at Fort William McKinley Cemetery, now known as Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in the Philippines. The other service members were identified, but Benson was declared non-recoverable.

Jim Benson, now 79 and a retired Marine colonel living in South Carolina, was ordered to report to a naval base the Philippines in 1970 after completing a tour in Vietnam.

After three months on the base, he was ordered to carefully select some Marines for a ceremony at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial.

“Two weeks later, in the Manila cemetery, 25 marines lined up in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and I saw the dignitaries at the magnificent wall in that field,” Benson said on Saturday during a service at the downtown chapel of Oakey’s Funeral Service.

“I saw [the colonel] walk all the dignitaries along the wall and point out names. I saw when he got to the end of the wall, when he stopped and pulled them all together. I assumed he was telling them where they would sit. They started to walk down towards the Tomb of the Unknown Solider, but they veered their path a little bit to the right, and I realized they were coming to me. And [the colonel] said to me in front of all the dignitaries there, ‘Lieutenant Benson, your father’s name is on that wall.’”

After the ceremony, Benson went to the wall, observed his father’s name and took photographs there.

“That was a big day,” he said.

After that, Benson twice sought an additional assessment of his father’s unidentified remains from the former Joint POW/MIA Accounting Command, a predecessor to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

In January 2020, Pete Benson’s unidentified remains were disinterred and sent to the DPAA laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for analysis.

Benson’s remains were identified on Jan. 31 using circumstantial evidence, as well as dental, anthropological and DNA analysis.

“There’s nothing left to create any doubt in anyone’s mind that these are the remains of Pfc. Benson that we have here today,” Jim Benson said, adding that the return of his father’s body to Virginia was due to civilians and military personnel “who cared enough to make it happen 77 years after the bombing on the island of Biak.”

Justin Fix, an Oakey’s employee, said he picked up Benson’s remains at the Greensboro Airport on Wednesday.

“While at the airport, the fire department, airport police and employees of Delta Airlines stood there either with hands over their hearts or rendering a salute for Private Benson as he was unloaded from the aircraft and placed into the hearse, and it was a very intimate and private moment there where people shared their respect, and it was very moving for me,” Fix said during the chapel service. “I do appreciate the opportunity to have done that.”

Sammy Oakey, president of the Roanoke funeral home, presented Jim Benson with the identification tags that had accompanied his father’s remains from Hawaii to Virginia.

“Working with the family of Private Benson has been one of the greatest honors of my career,” Oakey said.

In Manila, on the wall that was so pivotal in Jim Benson’s mission to find his father, a rosette will be placed next to Pete Benson’s name to indicate he has been accounted for.

