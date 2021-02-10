Would-be judges getting more public scrutiny from Virginia legislators

“This is a f------ sh--show,” said Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, not realizing he was on a live microphone (that moment appears to have been edited out of the archived video, and McDougle said he didn’t ask anyone to do that).

Simon said he wasn’t trying to hide his relationship with Uston, and he planned to publicly disclose it to the panel. He added Uston lists her husband's law firm in the paperwork the panel has. He apologized to Uston, saying the he told her the interview process would go differently.

“What you just experienced is nothing like what I described, because that is nothing like I’ve ever seen,” Simon said.

Legislators have been more zealous over the past year about questioning judicial candidates, turning what was once more of a formality into an event where they try to dig into the kind of judge they’ll put on the bench.

“My philosophy has been that it’s to give anybody who does have questions or objections an opportunity to be heard, and for the lion's share of candidates, they’re well-qualified,” said Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, who sits on the panel.