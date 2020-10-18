WOYM: A phone call answers a question that had not been asked

Sometimes an answer arrives to a question that had not been asked.

Such was the case several months ago when a message was left on the telephone messaging system that serves this column from a lady who wanted to talk to me, something about her brother.

The return call provided introduction to Nancy Stump Motley. Initial conversation indicated neither of us could recall a previous meeting. Yet my name had come to her attention one day recently when she noticed it in its regular space in the newspaper.

It seems she had known of my late uncle, for whom I am named. Once that was confirmed, she told me she had a story to tell me.

The story was the sort that brings a lump to the throat large as a pumpkin, the wettest kind of tear, and the irresistible desire to hug those who nevermore may be embraced.

None of this was written down as it was being told, the listener so overcome by the moment as to neglect to take up a pencil.

The day we talked was when the deadly potential of the virus was just beginning to be understood, so we parted with the agreement that we would meet in person when prudence allowed.