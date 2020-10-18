WOYM: A phone call answers a question that had not been asked

Sometimes an answer arrives to a question that had not been asked.
Such was the case several months ago when a message was left on the telephone messaging system that serves this column from a lady who wanted to talk to me, something about her brother.
The return call provided introduction to Nancy Stump Motley. Initial conversation indicated neither of us could recall a previous meeting. Yet my name had come to her attention one day recently when she noticed it in its regular space in the newspaper.
It seems she had known of my late uncle, for whom I am named. Once that was confirmed, she told me she had a story to tell me.
The story was the sort that brings a lump to the throat large as a pumpkin, the wettest kind of tear, and the irresistible desire to hug those who nevermore may be embraced.
None of this was written down as it was being told, the listener so overcome by the moment as to neglect to take up a pencil.
The day we talked was when the deadly potential of the virus was just beginning to be understood, so we parted with the agreement that we would meet in person when prudence allowed.
The meeting never came. The obituary said Mrs. Motley had died Oct. 11 at the age of 90. She had been at home with family, the notice said.
The story she had told me about her brother will follow shortly. In the absence of written record, memory must suffice. As with all oral history, some of the details may be fuzzy and apologies for that. Believe me, however, that the musical sound of Mrs. Motley’s voice I will never forget.
“I wanted you to know,” her story began, “that my brother Harry Stump is buried with your family in the Cox plot at Evergreen cemetery.”
Flabbergasted is the only word for my reaction. I knew the grave marker.
The manner in which the old Roanoke graveyard is laid out, at some of the graves it is not exactly clear which of the flat stone name markers go with which upright monuments. Mr. Stump’s marker is on the opposite side of the monument from my grandfather Glenn Cox and namesake uncle. We always assumed that the stranger was resting as part of another family’s plot.
“Are we related?” I asked her, stunned.
To her knowledge we were not, she said. Then she told me how her brother came to be interred near my grandparents and uncle.
Far as she knew, her mother Olivia Stump Barger and stepfather William Stewart Barger never knew my grandparents Glenn and Bessie until Harry Stump’s death.
The year was 1947. Harry, a serviceman, was home on leave. It was summertime, he was 19 and reconnecting with his friends on a drive on Williamson Road. Another vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed on city streets, plowed into Harry’s car.
Mrs. Motley was a junior at Jefferson High when her only sibling was killed. She and the Bargers were living in an apartment downtown and on an extremely tight budget. At once, the question of funeral expenses came up. There was no prepaid grave site.
Here’s where the storyline is clouded. All she and I could figure out is that word of the family’s circumstances had somehow gotten out and at some point came to the attention of my grandparents, who were living on Stewart Avenue Southeast.
“Bessie Cox came to my mother and told her that her family had an extra grave spot at Evergreen and my mother could have it for Harry.”
If my grandparents and my father Charles Cox ever told me about Harry, I don’t recall. It’s been a long time since they’ve all been gone and the four of us have had a conversation.
Mrs. Motley and I chatted on the phone for a long time. At length we figured out that we did have a connection. Her late son Doug and her daughter Shelley Motley Case were my schoolmates at Crystal Spring Elementary. My friendship with Shelley extends through our time together at the University of Virginia.
How the Coxes met the Bargers remains a mystery. Mrs. Motley and I speculated that Harry and my uncle, also born in 1928, had known each other at Jefferson.
I can’t ask him. An aspiring pilot, he died at age 17 in a general aviation crash July 30, 1945, in western Roanoke County.
