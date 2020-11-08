WOYM: A reader asks about the 'Annex' to the former Lee Junior High in Roanoke

It was on the verge of a wicked hot autumn when families of students bound for the brand-new James Madison Middle were informed that construction of that building was not yet complete. Students were instructed to report to the old Lee Junior, shuttered after the previous school year and supposedly never to reopen for public education.

The old school was an imposing and intimidating edifice with its heavy stone entrance archway and its city grime-dusted façade. Nevertheless, the newcomers made themselves right at home, exploring the steamy and artifact-crammed storage areas upstairs and in the dingy basement.

The questioner recalled dodgeball at the annex; veterans of that last semester remembered highly physical phys ed class games of flag football on the roasting September blacktop apron surrounding the school.

Although 13-year-old outlaws took advantage of favorable conditions to range far and wide across downtown with nearly daily breakouts (the nearby Texas Tavern was a tempting lunchtime lure), it is believed that some of the young people did quite well in their studies of geometry and grammar before being dispatched to the new school on Overland Road for second semester.

