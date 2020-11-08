WOYM: A reader asks about the 'Annex' to the former Lee Junior High in Roanoke

Let’s go downtown.
Q: Back in the mid-1960s I attended old Lee Junior High. When the boys had gym class we would walk a couple blocks up Franklin Road to an old building between Day and Elm avenues. We used to have some epic dodge ball games there. I was wondering what the building was originally used for. It looked like it might have been a grocery store.
Ron Caldwell, Vinton
A: Attention to the partial commercial and public history of 709 Franklin Road, aka The Annex, follows shortly.
First, though, a word about the long demolished educational institution that once stood solemnly at 210 Franklin in the now footprint of the Poff Federal Building. Generations of its students remember it fondly.
Sentimentalists may review a large public library Virginia Room collection of the school’s yearbook, “The General.”
The description of the Annex previously rendered by the questioner identifies him as a then-talented young observer who deduced the precise former function of that building in the 700 block up the street from the school.
A scan of archival Roanoke City Directories reveals that the building stood vacant for at least two years prior to its opening in 1958 for dodgeball and rope climbs. Its last days as Home Service Foods Inc. appears to be 1953.
That was also the first and last year that George Krauss would serve as the business president and Irvin Udoff as its secretary treasurer. The previous president had been Sidney Lichtenstein with his second in command Wilbur W. Ward and secretary treasurer Paul Bernstein.
Born in New York in 1902 to parents of Russian origin (Joseph Lichtenstein, the father, arrived in the United States in 1891, according to his 1904 naturalization papers), Sidney and his wife Edith were listed in the 1940 U.S. census as renting at 3011 Walcott Ave., Baltimore, Maryland.
By 1946, the Roanoke directory had the couple and their son Barry living on Lincoln Avenue with Sidney working as the vice president and treasurer of Burns Inc., an appliance retailer. The career switch to Home Service Foods president was first noted in 1952.
In 1951, the business was known as Acme Super Market. In 1948, it was an A&P. Lichtenstein was back to his old job at Burns in 1953. That was also the last year 709 Franklin housed a grocery story.
Now for a bit of extra information about Lee Junior.
Although not exactly members of the Lee Junior alumni association, a number of locals may recall joining in scholastic fellowship there for the last ragged semester under the Spanish mission style roofed and cupola-topped Lee.
It was on the verge of a wicked hot autumn when families of students bound for the brand-new James Madison Middle were informed that construction of that building was not yet complete. Students were instructed to report to the old Lee Junior, shuttered after the previous school year and supposedly never to reopen for public education.
The old school was an imposing and intimidating edifice with its heavy stone entrance archway and its city grime-dusted façade. Nevertheless, the newcomers made themselves right at home, exploring the steamy and artifact-crammed storage areas upstairs and in the dingy basement.
The questioner recalled dodgeball at the annex; veterans of that last semester remembered highly physical phys ed class games of flag football on the roasting September blacktop apron surrounding the school.
Although 13-year-old outlaws took advantage of favorable conditions to range far and wide across downtown with nearly daily breakouts (the nearby Texas Tavern was a tempting lunchtime lure), it is believed that some of the young people did quite well in their studies of geometry and grammar before being dispatched to the new school on Overland Road for second semester.
