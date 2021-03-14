WOYM: A Roanoke Valley railway tragedy may have led to a long musical career

Every now and then, unbearable tragedy builds a foundation for great triumph.
So it was from one such dreadful episode recounted here some months ago that ultimately a stage was set for a bright future to be fashioned by one of those most deeply impacted by the tragedy.
The story starts with the derailment of the Norfolk & Western southbound Extra 2012 freight train. Pulling 75 cars, only five of which were loaded, the train left the tracks the middle of a hot for the season afternoon May 20, 1934, just south of Nace in Botetourt County.
What prompted the accident “was not definitely ascertained,” according to the railroad’s July 5 that year incident report to the Interstate Commerce Commission.
Although the cause of the wreck was unclear, results of the accident were not. The train’s engineer died and the fireman was “badly scalded” by the escape of steam from the damaged boiler, according to the report in the next day’s edition of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Along with the engine and tender, the first car and the fifth through 12th inclusive left the tracks, the story read.
The post-wreck N&W analysis stated the engine was “badly damaged” and most of the other cars that derailed were “more or less” the same. One car was listed as “destroyed.”
As for the human cost, there was a discrepancy in the report, which first stated there had been one fatality and one injury. Later in the report, both the fireman and head brakeman were described as being injured.
Additional details in the newspaper account included names with fireman Perry E. Alley, 56, suffering burns and 44-year-old head brakeman Roscoe Cromer a cut on the head and an injured shoulder.
As for the deceased, testimony in the accident report indicated the engineer had neither sounded a warning nor applied the brakes prior to announcing the train was derailing. At that point, he crossed to the opposite side of the cab and leapt from the fireman’s position. It was unclear from both the official and newspaper reports whether the engineer was killed by the fall from the train or was otherwise caught up in the mayhem.
His name was Fred L. Talbert, age 52, according to the newspaper. The N&W report listed its employee only as “Engineman Talbert.”
Eighty-six years later, a letter in the mail arrived shortly after the incident was recapitulated here. In the correspondence, a retired railroad employee wrote that she remembered that wreck because of its impact on one of her childhood friends, the late Fred Douglas Talbert.
“It was his father who was killed in that train accident,” Kitty Koomen wrote.
Kitty and the younger Talbert grew up in different Roanoke neighborhoods and did not know each other when he lost his father. Kitty met the son when they both attended the old Lee Junior High downtown.
As she remembers it, they met when Kitty was eating lunch in a large study area in the school that also included a piano. Doug Talbert was playing popular music of that era on that piano. The daughter of a concert pianist and soon to be classically trained on the instrument herself, Kitty knew rare musicianship when she heard it.
They became friends with the bond being music. All indications were that young Talbert was a prodigy. Minimally schooled as a pianist, he played beautifully, mostly by ear. Even as a girl, Kitty knew enough to understand how rare that was.
“It’s a gift,” she said last week. “You either have it or you don’t.”
The youngest of the three children of Fred L. and Daisy D. Talbert, Doug and his family lived at 1521 Salem Ave. S.W, according to his draft card. It was a modest neighborhood whose residences probably included few if any pianos. It is unclear how he learned to play so well at such a young age.
Both born in 1926, Kitty and her friend were classmates at the old Jefferson High before Talbert left for the Navy in the waning months of World War II. He served on the converted civilian freighter Tarazed, a supply ship for troops in the European Theater before the ship returned to civilian duty after the war in 1946, according to the ship’s history at Naval History and Heritage Command.
In one sense, Talbert was a grown man before he ever went to sea. When his father died and the Depression still in progress, we can imagine the widow and three children were left in nothing short of desperate circumstances. The youngest family member responded to the challenge.
“From the time Doug was 12, he helped his mother by playing the piano,” Kitty wrote in her letter.
A regular gig was at a nightspot in the basement of the old American Theater on Jefferson Street. A good guess is that his mother had to provide some sort of sign-off for a young man that age to be providing evening entertainment for adults.
Talbert continued to play music when he was in the Navy and lived in Virginia Beach for a time after his discharge. Apparently, he was already making a musical reputation for himself when he was still serving his country. Not long after that, he got his first big professional break when he was recruited to play in the orchestra of Glenn Miller protégé Charlie Spivak.
That was the start of Talbert’s fabulous career as a performer, bandleader, arranger, and songwriter. Over the years he worked with a hall of fame roster of popular music stars including Peggy Lee, Sarah Vaughan, Gloria DeHaven, Danny Kaye, Juliet Prowse, Mitzi Gaynor, Al Martino, Mel Torme, Lena Horne, Barbara Eden and Tony Bennett.
July Garland was a fan of Talbert’s own trio when he was living in New York, Kitty wrote in a 2013 newspaper tribute when Talbert died.
Who knows, but maybe Talbert never would have had that kind of career had he not learned to be a pro as a 12-year-old playing for grownups with the do-or-die mandate to help support his family.
“Doug Talbert was in a class by himself,” Kitty wrote, “and he should be remembered.”
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.
