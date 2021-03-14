WOYM: A Roanoke Valley railway tragedy may have led to a long musical career

Kitty and the younger Talbert grew up in different Roanoke neighborhoods and did not know each other when he lost his father. Kitty met the son when they both attended the old Lee Junior High downtown.

As she remembers it, they met when Kitty was eating lunch in a large study area in the school that also included a piano. Doug Talbert was playing popular music of that era on that piano. The daughter of a concert pianist and soon to be classically trained on the instrument herself, Kitty knew rare musicianship when she heard it.

They became friends with the bond being music. All indications were that young Talbert was a prodigy. Minimally schooled as a pianist, he played beautifully, mostly by ear. Even as a girl, Kitty knew enough to understand how rare that was.

“It’s a gift,” she said last week. “You either have it or you don’t.”

The youngest of the three children of Fred L. and Daisy D. Talbert, Doug and his family lived at 1521 Salem Ave. S.W, according to his draft card. It was a modest neighborhood whose residences probably included few if any pianos. It is unclear how he learned to play so well at such a young age.