WOYM: An antique postcard may indicate a Roanoke railway man's early 20th century side gig

So where did these excursions go and what was “the dam” spoken of in the ad on the postcard?

One theorist at the museum speculated that the dam in question was the one no longer there that once served Gish’s Mill on Glade Creek. The old grist mill was established in 1797, according to the Forbes history of the town. The mill was where the now closed Holdren Country Store operated on East Washington Avenue.

The dam came down in the 20th century when the mill ceased operations. Assuming a time frame in the first decade of the century, the dam would have still been up when Loney was operating his excursions.

There is a hole in the theory of destination of the cruises as the mill. If the ad copy is accurate and the launch was minutes away from the street car line that connected the city and Vinton. Going upstream far enough on Glade Creek for a decent ride down to the dam is no five-minute walk from the street car stop.

Thus, it seems pretty certain that the dam in question must have been the one at Niagara on the Roanoke River. Pleasure boaters could have launched on Glade Creek somewhere in the neighborhood of the Southern States plant on the east side of Tinker Creek at the low water bridge where Wise changes to Maple Avenue in Vinton.