WOYM: An antique postcard may indicate a Roanoke railway man's early 20th century side gig

Rolling on the river is a topic that has been ruling one reader’s ruminations.
Q: As an antique postcard collector, I was interested recently in an advertisement found on one that referenced the Dixie Launch boat ride on Glade Creek, destination “the Dam.” The ad claimed the launch was a 5 minute walk from the Vinton trolley car line. The proprietor was listed as E.J. Loney. There was no postmark, but the postcard was roughly 1907 vintage. What is known about this old Roanoke Valley business?
Alan Ronk
A: What we do know for sure is it sounds like it must have been a lot of fun. Other details pointed to promising leads that ultimately ended inconclusively.
Research began with the Vinton branch of the library, where nothing turned up about the business in question. A helpful suggestion from one of the librarians led the search to the Vinton Museum.
There, volunteers Judy Cunningham and Debbie Pitts did their level best to simultaneously do two jobs at once. The first was to show a new visitor around the extensive exhibits in the various rooms of the old residence at 210 East Jackson St. while brainstorming possibilities for further investigation into turn of the century pleasure boating originating on Glade Creek.
That visit led to a phone call to historian Madeline Forbes, who co-wrote “Vinton History: 1884-1984.” Although that splendid volume contains a 26-page chapter devoted to the many businesses in the town operating during the period, there was no mention of Dixie Launch.
The historian confirmed she had never seen any reference to such a business.
Eventually, the investigation went online where digital renderings for Roanoke City Directories circa 1907 and 1908 were accessed through the ancestry.com account available to those who furnish a library card number.
This is where the promising but inconclusive leads turned up.
Under the index of city residents those years, there were two Loneys listed, both livening at 317 Dale Avenue S.E. William W. Loney’s occupation was listed as “student,” which leads us to speculate that he was the son of another individual at the residence, a Norfolk & Western machinist named Edward J. Loney.
Clearly, a railroad machinist is not a pleasure boat operator, but why couldn’t he do both?
A hustler working the 7-3:30 shift could get off work at the East End Shops, walk down Campbell Avenue, turn right on Wise Avenue, and make it to Glade Creek in no more than a leisurely 10 to 15 minutes.
Especially during the long days of spring, summer, and fall, a man could row a pleasure outing down the creek every afternoon after work not to mention Saturday and Sunday.
Too, the 300 block of Dale Avenue where the Loneys lived is a reasonably quick walk from not only Glade Creek, but Tinker Creek as well as the Roanoke River — great location for a man with the ambition and energy for a watery side hustle.
So where did these excursions go and what was “the dam” spoken of in the ad on the postcard?
One theorist at the museum speculated that the dam in question was the one no longer there that once served Gish’s Mill on Glade Creek. The old grist mill was established in 1797, according to the Forbes history of the town. The mill was where the now closed Holdren Country Store operated on East Washington Avenue.
The dam came down in the 20th century when the mill ceased operations. Assuming a time frame in the first decade of the century, the dam would have still been up when Loney was operating his excursions.
There is a hole in the theory of destination of the cruises as the mill. If the ad copy is accurate and the launch was minutes away from the street car line that connected the city and Vinton. Going upstream far enough on Glade Creek for a decent ride down to the dam is no five-minute walk from the street car stop.
Thus, it seems pretty certain that the dam in question must have been the one at Niagara on the Roanoke River. Pleasure boaters could have launched on Glade Creek somewhere in the neighborhood of the Southern States plant on the east side of Tinker Creek at the low water bridge where Wise changes to Maple Avenue in Vinton.
Glade Creek, crossed farther down Maple, dumps into the larger Tinker before that stream intersects with East Virginia Avenue at the town limits. Tinker feeds into the river at the big bend where the Western Virginia Water Authority wastewater facility is. From there is clear passage downstream to Niagara.
As always, we hold out hope that more information emerges at some point, in which case we’ll fire up additional reporting.
Incidentally, those interested in Vinton history are encouraged to visit the museum on Jackson Avenue, business hours 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as well as those hours the first Saturday of the month.
The Vinton Historical Society maintains Facebook pages at Vinton History Museum and discussion at Vinton Memories & History. More is at info@vintonhistorymuseum.org and www.vintonhistorymuseum.org.
To close the book on Loney, his wife’s name was Agnes. According to an obituary accessed through ancestry.com, an E.J. Loney, age 55, born “abt 1869” died in Roanoke.
The obit printed June 13, 1924. Here’s one more mystery to ponder. The notice ran in the Tampa (Fla.) Times.
If we have the right guy, why did his death notice run in a Florida newspaper? Anybody’s guess. For sure, there’s plenty of water there. Maybe he did so well with his Virginia business that he could afford a vacation home.
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.