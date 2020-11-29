WOYM: Boat trips to Niagara Dam may have launched a few romances, too

The couple stood at a small dock, its pilings sunk into the muddy creek bank festooned with honeysuckle and brambles spilling down to the cool green of the gently flowing stream.
The dock is shaded from the hot late-afternoon August sun by a tall sycamore, its arching branches blotched with alternating patches of pale yellowish gray and dark brown bark.
This shade and the slightest rumor of a breeze are welcome comforts to the fashionably dressed pair. The spring-fed chill coming off Glade Creek offers additional relief. Vinton, partially bounded as it is with two big creeks and a river, can get sticky in summertime.
The couple is clearly more interested in each other than any inconvenience of climate. Doubtless that is the reason, along with Edwardian sensibilities for proper lady and gentlemen’s fashion, they are dressed smartly.
Both are wearing stiff British style straw boaters. Her hat is accented with pale blue grosgrain hatband and clipped to her elaborate hair arrangement lest a puff of wind carry the head covering away. The sporty gentleman’s boater is accented with prep school navy and red striped band.
The lady’s flowing summer day dress, cinched tight at the waist, is blue and white pin stripes matching the hatband and spills in soft pleats to the top of her white shoes. Long ivory sleeves with lace cuffs and white gloves match her shoes and parasol. Her beau is wearing a tropical wool suit in reddish brown overlaid with faint windowpane check. The silk necktie is red with white pin dots.
The picnic basket he had carried was little burden on their five-minute walk to the boat landing from the street car stop the other side of the Vinton town line. Their boat, a motorized 15-foot skiff with a low canopy cover, was finished with the stars and stripes on an angled pole mounted on the stern.
The boatman stepped forward to greet them.
“My name is E.J. Loney. Welcome to Dixie Launch.”
Or so we may imagine it went in the summer of 1910 as the boatman would board another happy couple for the slow cruise down chilly Glade to Tinker and on to the Roanoke River for passage to Niagara Dam.
Such speculation about leisure cruising in the turn of the century Roanoke Valley grows from previous reporting on the Dixie Launch and its moonlighting machinist proprietor Loney. We were introduced through the curiosity of reader Alan Ronk, who is in possession of an antique postcard touting the business. The collector wanted to know more.
No absolutely firm connection could be established 110 years later between the Norfolk & Western Railway machinist and the pleasure boat charter business proprietor. Nevertheless, given that the only E.J. Loney listed in the Roanoke City Directory during that year and those on either side of it also lived in the 300 block of Dale Ave. S.E. and worked for the railroad, presumably at the East End Shops. That and additional circumstantial evidence strongly suggest we have our gondolier.
Extrapolating from there, the Midway neighborhood of Vinton includes Glade Creek and was long home to a concentration of railroad employees.
“Many of the men worked at the East End Shops and would walk in a group up the railroad tracks to work,” historian Madeline Forbes co-wrote in “Vinton History 1884-1984.”
Those were Loney’s coworkers, the neighborhood was not far from where he lived and worked, and Midway had to have been where the boat launch was or it was at least close by. The confluence with Tinker Creek is just downstream.
Previous speculation tentatively identified Niagara Dam as the destination for charter cruises referred to in the Dixie Launch promotional literature on the postcard. The hypothesis was confirmed by recent discovery of a tidbit in Deedie Kagey’s history of the county.
“A favorite outing was to go by boat on the Roanoke River from the mouth of Tinker Creek to the dam at Niagara,” she wrote of the era.
The Roanoke Power Co. finished the dam in the river gorge southeast of Vinton in 1906, Kagey reported. The dam, which still stands and generates electricity, was 530 feet long and 60 high upon construction with four generators that could produce 11,000 volts.
That the dam would have been a destination for a boat ride is easily understandable. The river passage and its verdant scenery is lovely to this day. The gorge is spectacular and wild, the novelty of the new dam still fresh once upon a time.
“Picknicking and fishing at the dam, along with the return ferry boat trips by moonlight, made the trip popular,” Kagey wrote.
Popular indeed, as suggested by an earlier reference to a 1911 regular meeting of the Vinton Town Council. Obviously seeing potential for a lucrative new revenue stream, an ordinance was voted taxing owners and operators of boats that ferried passengers on Tinker Creek at the rate of $5 (large craft) or $2 (small) if launched or landed within town limits.
The Roanoke Valley was in full time boom town mode in those days and people knew how to have fun and stay on the move. Parades, pageants, baseball, tennis, golf, equestrian sports, boating, bicycling, hiking, and swimming were all the rage as numerous vintage local photographs detail.
Now about that moonlit return cruise from Niagara Loney touted in his promotional literature. Perhaps the suggestion that cucumber sandwiches, bird song, and angling were the main attractions may be naïve. This is illuminated by Hunter Oatman-Stafford’s 2012 examination of the canoe craze of the early 20th century.
“Before the youth of America fooled around at drive-ins and necked in Lover’s Lane, they coupled in canoes,” the writer concluded. “Boatloads of them.”
The goal of course was to seek a more private setting in which to avoid scrutiny “from the prying eyes of their pious Victorian chaperones.”
That research focused narrowly on girl, boy, and boat. Extrapolating again, we might guess that such situations may develop even more swimmingly if there were a professional at the helm to handle navigation.
No wonder sparkling young couples dressed so splendidly for evening boat rides in those days.
