WOYM: Boat trips to Niagara Dam may have launched a few romances, too

The picnic basket he had carried was little burden on their five-minute walk to the boat landing from the street car stop the other side of the Vinton town line. Their boat, a motorized 15-foot skiff with a low canopy cover, was finished with the stars and stripes on an angled pole mounted on the stern.

The boatman stepped forward to greet them.

“My name is E.J. Loney. Welcome to Dixie Launch.”

Or so we may imagine it went in the summer of 1910 as the boatman would board another happy couple for the slow cruise down chilly Glade to Tinker and on to the Roanoke River for passage to Niagara Dam.

Such speculation about leisure cruising in the turn of the century Roanoke Valley grows from previous reporting on the Dixie Launch and its moonlighting machinist proprietor Loney. We were introduced through the curiosity of reader Alan Ronk, who is in possession of an antique postcard touting the business. The collector wanted to know more.