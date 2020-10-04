WOYM: Childhood memories of tragic N&W derailment in Nace confirmed

Cromer had leapt to his right to safety from his post in the pit between the tank and locomotive cab as the stricken train “swayed wildly on the rails,” according to the AP report.

Cromer suffered what was described as a “minor” cut to the head and an injured shoulder. Other crewmen did not share his good fortune.

Fred Talbert, the 52-year-old engineer, tried to escape the wreck from the fireman’s side of the train and was killed “instantly.”

As the locomotive overturned into the cut, the top of the boiler gave way and the pressurized escaped steam badly scalded fireman Perry Alley, age 56. It is likely he had others to thank for his life. Karl Rader was among them.

“My father helped pull him out of there,” said Margaret Webb by telephone from her home at The Glebe. “He ended up with the man’s cap.”

Later, little Margaret met the burned fireman.

“Daddy and I took his hat back to him when we visited him later in the hospital in Roanoke,” she said.

The account of the accident that ran in the May 21 Bristol News Bulletin said that 12 cars had left the tracks during the catastrophe, which blocked the cut and “tore up track for a considerable distance.”