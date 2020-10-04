WOYM: Childhood memories of tragic N&W derailment in Nace confirmed

Margaret Rader Webb was 11 years old and standing in her yard the spring afternoon after Sunday lunch when the train chugged by on the trestle near her house.
“A man at a little window on one of the train cars waved to me,” she says now 66 years later, “and I waved back as the train went on across the trestle.”
Several moments had passed and the train was by then out of sight when she heard something that frightened her.
“I heard all this commotion and I knew the train had gone off the track.”
In great haste, she returned to the house to find her father still at the lunch table. When she told him what had happened, Karl Rader hustled out the door and started running to the scene.
A grim sight greeted him and other first arrivals from that part of southern Botetourt County who responded to the May 20, 1934, derailment of the Norfolk & Western Extra 2012. The locomotive and cars had departed to their left the southbound tracks, steam billowing forth from the overturned boiler.
The mallet type of articulated steam locomotive had just entered a cut on a left curve “when something gave way,” 44-year-old head brakeman Roscoe Cromer told the Associated Press in the story carried the following day in the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Cromer had leapt to his right to safety from his post in the pit between the tank and locomotive cab as the stricken train “swayed wildly on the rails,” according to the AP report.
Cromer suffered what was described as a “minor” cut to the head and an injured shoulder. Other crewmen did not share his good fortune.
Fred Talbert, the 52-year-old engineer, tried to escape the wreck from the fireman’s side of the train and was killed “instantly.”
As the locomotive overturned into the cut, the top of the boiler gave way and the pressurized escaped steam badly scalded fireman Perry Alley, age 56. It is likely he had others to thank for his life. Karl Rader was among them.
“My father helped pull him out of there,” said Margaret Webb by telephone from her home at The Glebe. “He ended up with the man’s cap.”
Later, little Margaret met the burned fireman.
“Daddy and I took his hat back to him when we visited him later in the hospital in Roanoke,” she said.
The account of the accident that ran in the May 21 Bristol News Bulletin said that 12 cars had left the tracks during the catastrophe, which blocked the cut and “tore up track for a considerable distance.”
N&W general manager J.E. Crawford was quoted in the Bristol report as saying the cause of the derailment was at present unknown. Company investigators had been at the scene not long after the accident, Crawford said.
Cleanup crews from both Roanoke and Shenandoah were responding, Crawford said.
“About all I remember about the wreck is seeing the cars laying over on their sides,” said Mary Ann Obenshain of Troutville, who was 5 at the time.
A relative on the Rader side of Margaret Webb, Mary Ann Obenshain was an only child who often accompanied her father as he went about his business. A pharmacist and also a county first responder, he and his young daughter were likely among the first to arrive at the tragedy.
A researcher and writer about county history, she had asked for a co-collaborator to help look into details of the train wreck of which she had only a little girl’s memory. Glad to oblige.
More is known about the episode but is largely unavailable for the current report. Roanoke Times archives from that period are closed for now. Access to public library records is limited by pandemic restrictions.
The final report about the accident by the railroad is at the archives of the N&W Historical Society at https://www.nwhs.org/archivesdb/detail.php?ID=88607. For a $25 fee, a volunteer society researcher will locate the document then advise the customer on the condition of the document, whether it can be copied and what copying costs will be.
