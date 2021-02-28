WOYM: Column evokes more history, lore on 19th century Roanoke gambling man

Yelverton Oliver — old Big Lick’s postmaster, horseman, and gambler — was profiled here recently. Since then, more about this colorful 19th century gent came to light.
For that, thanks go to Oliver’s descendant Paul Oliver, historian George Kegley; earlier reporting in this newspaper; archives at Virginia Military Institute and the Virginia Room at the city’s library; horseracing historian Annie Johnson; and ancestry.com.
Additional information as well as more questions emerged. First, a couple of the questions.
At various times, Yelverton Neal Oliver Sr. was referred to as “Col. Oliver” and “Capt. Oliver.” The latter was the supposed rank credited to him in contemporary accounts in the New Orleans press, according to Johnson’s research. Oliver was an important pioneering race promoter in Louisiana, Virginia and elsewhere.
Kegley could find no record of military service, speculating that it was customary in those days to confer military titles as a gesture of respect to a prominent man. For instance, such is the origin of the ceremonial for those who have come to be known as “Kentucky colonels,” said Kegley, who among other distinctions lives in the northeast Roanoke house Monterey that Oliver had built for his family.
Other tidbits sourced to Kegley included information about Oliver ancestors and the portrait of Yelverton and wife Catharine, a copy of which Paul Oliver provided for use here. Yelverton’s grandfather served in the Revolutionary War and his son Charles, Yelverton’s father, fought in the War of 1812, Kegley said
A question of military service arose about Yelverton Jr., a Confederate soldier during the Civil War. Conflicting records have the son dying in 1862 and 1864. Which is it?
At the Find a Grave index, the younger Oliver’s grave marker at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton was pictured as listing him deceased in 1862. VMI archives address the discrepancy about the later year.
A student there in 1861 (for five months), Oliver Jr. mustered into the 28th Virginia as a first lieutenant in May of that year. A few months later, he took sick leave, according to VMI. Identifying an “unofficial source,” the archive had young Oliver on said leave until 1864.
Then, at some point that year, Oliver reenlisted as a private in Company C of the 2nd Virginia Cavalry. Another “unofficial source” had him detailed as a courier, presumably on which duty he was killed Oct. 6, 1864, at Toms Brook near Woodstock.
As for the death of the elder Yelverton Oliver in 1857, Dyron Knick at the Virginia Room unearthed an obituary from the May 9, 1857, Lynchburg Daily Virginian in which was stated in a piece headlined “Sudden Death” that Oliver had expired around 10 p.m. on a Sunday of the previous week “at his residence near the Big Lick, in this county.”
Given Lynchburg was in Campbell County, “this county” served as an alert the obit had been drawn from another newspaper. That supposition was confirmed at the bottom of the reproduction of the newspaper copy with the name of the source “Salem Reg.” — presumably Salem Register.
The obit said he had retired that evening at his usual time amid no complaints. Later, a servant who was there in the bedroom on some errand noticed something was not right and went for help. However “by the time they got there he was dead.” The deceased was “about 50 years of age” and “much respected by all who knew him.”
Back to the son, he was buried with his father and nine other members of his family on what came to be known as “Graveyard Hill” on the then Monterey estate near Read Mountain. The 11 family members were disinterred and moved to the cemetery in Vinton in 1997 to clear the way for the 140-acre Center for Industry and Technology.
An examination of the graves by archaeologists from TRC Garrow Associates of Atlanta revealed that one of them, the elder Yelverton Oliver’s, contained its resident in a mummy-shaped cast-iron casket. By similar examination, the manner of his son’s death in battle was identified.
The body was riddled with bullet holes, Garrow’s Kristin Wilson told Roanoke Times reporter Todd Jackson in 1998, including one in the skull. Further testing of the skull bone revealed the gruesome information that the young cavalryman absorbed the shot to the head while he was still alive, Wilson said.
Other Oliver graves included the elder Yelverton’s wife Catharine; his parents Charles and Lucy; and Yelverton’s and Catharine’s other six children. Of those, Lucy Neal (1835-1910), Charles Eugene (1838-70), Ann Rosaltha (1840-63) and Yelverton Jr. survived into adulthood, according to the family tree at ancestry.com.
Charles Oliver moved his family to (then) Botetourt County, the section of which later became part of Roanoke County, in 1823 from Nottoway County. Charles Oliver was a wealthy man, as evidenced by an estate that included 21 enslaved people and 26 horses, Kegley said.
The 1850 federal census slave schedule listed four enslaved people as belonging to son Yelverton.
Daughter Lucy married prominent Big Lick physician Dr. McGavock Kent, who subsequently served the Confederacy before dying shortly after the war of an undisclosed illness, according to her 1911 obit in the Roanoke Evening News.
Of Lucy, the obit read: “In prosperity and adversity alike, she was noted for her genial disposition and keen interest in life which continued unabated until her last illness.”
