WOYM: Column evokes more history, lore on 19th century Roanoke gambling man

The obit said he had retired that evening at his usual time amid no complaints. Later, a servant who was there in the bedroom on some errand noticed something was not right and went for help. However “by the time they got there he was dead.” The deceased was “about 50 years of age” and “much respected by all who knew him.”

Back to the son, he was buried with his father and nine other members of his family on what came to be known as “Graveyard Hill” on the then Monterey estate near Read Mountain. The 11 family members were disinterred and moved to the cemetery in Vinton in 1997 to clear the way for the 140-acre Center for Industry and Technology.

An examination of the graves by archaeologists from TRC Garrow Associates of Atlanta revealed that one of them, the elder Yelverton Oliver’s, contained its resident in a mummy-shaped cast-iron casket. By similar examination, the manner of his son’s death in battle was identified.

The body was riddled with bullet holes, Garrow’s Kristin Wilson told Roanoke Times reporter Todd Jackson in 1998, including one in the skull. Further testing of the skull bone revealed the gruesome information that the young cavalryman absorbed the shot to the head while he was still alive, Wilson said.