WOYM: Early 19th century horse track likely located near downtown Salem

Saddle up. Time for another horseback ride into the mists of the past.
Q: Loved the column about President Andrew Jackson and his visits to the Roanoke Valley. Regarding the reference to a thoroughbred racetrack in west Salem, where exactly was it?
Carolyn Pillis
Salem
A: Locating the precise spot for the quarter-mile track founded by Mermaid Tavern proprietor Griffin Lamkin is educated guesswork.
The Mermaid was identified by Norwood C. Middleton in his history of Salem as probably one of the two original inn/taverns there. The Mermaid was likely the first of the two, opening by at least 1807 at the west edge of town along the Great Road (roughly today’s Main Street), Middleton wrote.
Another writer, William McCauley, agreed in his 1902 history of Roanoke County with Middleton that the tavern was simply at the southwest end of town but disagreed on the founding date. McCauley placed that as 1811 or later. They did agree on 1816 for the opening of the horseracing venue.
The best McCauley could do to place the location of the track was “near” the Mermaid on the 125 acres Lamkin purchased from Andrew Lewis Jr. prior to opening the business.
Middleton was similarly vague about a precise location for the tavern other than it was west of town and on the east side of a road that veered south off the principal east-west thoroughfare. His speculation was the Lamkin lodgings were “in the vicinity of” today’s West Burwell Street at Chestnut Street about a block from Main.
The landscape in that part of the city suggest there could have been a number of suitable sites for a quarter-mile track contained within the boundaries of Lamkin’s 125 acres.
Back to Jackson. A question here about an alleged dispute he had in his pre-presidential days involving one of the races at the Mermaid was left unresolved. Although evidence suggests something along those near-violent lines (a duel was supposedly avoided) could have happened, concrete details remain elusive.
Citing anecdotal details from John Allen Watts, the grandson of one of the Roanoke Valley’s original settlers, Clare White recounted in her history of Roanoke the grandson’s memory of the Jacksonian unpleasantness.
Watts called on “local tradition” for his version of the episode. Jackson became so “excited” at events during an undated race that he engaged in an altercation with a man named George Hancock that “almost ended in a duel” had it not been for the intervention of fellow race spectator James Breckenridge.
The White/Watts version did not agree with McCauley that the incident took place in Salem. Watts’ claim was that it happened at another track, the one that was near the present intersection of Williamson Road and Orange Avenue.
White did describe a lively turf era in antebellum Roanoke, noting tracks near Botetourt Springs on land that one day would be Hollins College, another where present-day Evergreen Memorial Cemetery would be, and yet another that “may have been” on the flat east of present-day Forest Park Academy.
The latter venue may have been confused with a proposed facility that never really made it much past the starting gate late in the 19th century. Both historians Raymond Barnes and M. Carl Andrews wrote about attempts by the 1889-chartered Lake Park and Driving Association to build a lake orbited by a driving track for the use of the valley’s gentry to show off their fine horse and carriages.
A house that stood at the corner of Salem Turnpike and 24th Street was to be the clubhouse.
The creek never was dammed for the lake, but a track was built and the site for a time was the scene of some lively action. That ended in 1895 with the close of the track, according to Andrews.
Barnes blamed that facility’s demise on religious leaders and continued, “the parsons romped on horse racing as an evil because it encouraged betting and took away legal tender that should grace the collection plate.”
Clearly the clergy had finally had enough of the citizenry’s taste for a wager on the ponies. White called horseracing the favorite sport of the locals in the era before the Civil War as it had been “ever since the place was settled.” She illustrated her point by quoting from a 1778 letter from Col. William Christian indicating that a planned deployment against hostile Indians must be postponed until a Tuesday evening or the next day.
The reason for the delay was a horserace near Fincastle, available militiamen and their officers presumably being so engaged.
The hostilities would have to wait.
