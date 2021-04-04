WOYM: Early 19th century horse track likely located near downtown Salem

The White/Watts version did not agree with McCauley that the incident took place in Salem. Watts’ claim was that it happened at another track, the one that was near the present intersection of Williamson Road and Orange Avenue.

White did describe a lively turf era in antebellum Roanoke, noting tracks near Botetourt Springs on land that one day would be Hollins College, another where present-day Evergreen Memorial Cemetery would be, and yet another that “may have been” on the flat east of present-day Forest Park Academy.

The latter venue may have been confused with a proposed facility that never really made it much past the starting gate late in the 19th century. Both historians Raymond Barnes and M. Carl Andrews wrote about attempts by the 1889-chartered Lake Park and Driving Association to build a lake orbited by a driving track for the use of the valley’s gentry to show off their fine horse and carriages.

A house that stood at the corner of Salem Turnpike and 24th Street was to be the clubhouse.

The creek never was dammed for the lake, but a track was built and the site for a time was the scene of some lively action. That ended in 1895 with the close of the track, according to Andrews.