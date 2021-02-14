WOYM: Early 20th century temperance movement's success spelled doom for Roanoke's Virginia Brewing

By all accounts, nowhere was the beer more popular than its hometown. When initially marketed, its entire first stock of 250 kegs sold out the first day.

“The brewery’s products quickly supplanted the other beers that were being sold in Roanoke’s saloons,” Hackworth wrote.

Conveniently, these thriving establishments were close at hand. Some 43 bar licenses were granted by the Excise Board in 1891, eight denied. By 1914, 46 pour-houses were licensed, most centered on a district on Salem Avenue, right up the street (or railroad tracks; the brewery had its own connector link) from the source.

One of these saloon/eateries, the Wayside Inn, was right across the street from the brewery. Scholz’s brother Henry bought the joint cheap after the proprietor’s wife absconded with $2,000 from the till and made haste elsewhere.

Henry opened another joint at 10 Salem Ave. called the Concordia, which was described in promotions as “one of the most orderly and popular resorts in the city” whose patrons “are gentlemanly and well behaved.”

This was not the first or last time questionable claims were made for Scholz brothers business products, but more on that in a minute.