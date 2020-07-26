WOYM: Family historians help piece together the backstory on 'Uncle T.O.' of Botetourt

Among the many mysteries the answer desk has failed to unravel is how loose ends by apparent magic become neatly tied.
Recent examples involve cases of mistaken identity that straightened themselves out thanks to sharp-eyed and keen-witted readers offering corrected information.
Thus we continue with stories whose common denominators include storekeeping, churchgoing, young person educating, produce and livestock raising, genealogy researching, and U.S. 220 driving.
One such sketch involved the late Thomas Orren Hunt. That Buchanan storekeeper, previously to that point introduced (but misnamed) here in an anecdote with origins in Botetourt and Franklin counties.
Becky Mushko of Penhook, one of the aforementioned educators, has spent part of a busy retirement from public education researching her maternal ancestors, proceeds found at her blog “The Naces of Lithia.”
Mushko spotted the misidentification and, through the process of deduction, posited Hunt (1877-1965) was the individual in question. Hunt was married to the former Cora Virginia Nace (1888-1945), Mushko’s relative.
In a subsequent batch of emails, an introduction from Richard Ikenberry brings us to Nina Flora Ross. Both Ikenberry’s grandmother, Robbie Hunt Ikenberry, and Ross’ mother, Josie Hunt Flora, were T.O. Hunt’s half sisters.
Coincidentally, to Ross, Ikenberry and Mushko, the former Buchanan grocer was known as “Uncle T.O.”
A lively telephone conversation with Ross followed. Yet another retired Franklin County educator, Ross provided more firsthand information about T.O. Hunt and family, who she was first introduced to when she was a young person growing up on the family farm in Boones Mill.
“I can remember on Sunday afternoons after church driving with my parents down to Buchanan to visit the Hunts,” Ross said. “We’d pack a picnic and go.”
The Hunt residence was at the back of the store, a common practice among business owners of the day.
“I can remember Cora Hunt was very ill at that time and in bed. I understand that she had cancer.”
Mushko confirmed in her blog that it was stomach cancer that killed Cora on Aug. 27, 1945, “a few weeks before I was born.”
As an aside, Ross said she was familiar with Mushko’s name but was unsure if they’d ever met.
The Hunts had five children: Claude, William, Pearl, Lucas and Sulmana. We may assume the parents’ marriage was as happy as it was fruitful. A telling in memoriam newspaper clip that Mushko found was signed by the widower and printed in The Roanoke Times about a year after Cora’s death:
“You are gone but not forgotten,
As it dawns another year;
In my lonely hours of thinking,
Thoughts of you are very dear.
No morning dawns, no night returns,
But that I think of you.
Those left behind are very dear,
But none replaces you.”
Ross has a portrait of the Hunts upon their 1906 marriage that was reprinted in a volume of family history.
“He’s a good looking young fellow and she is so dressed up, she must have been a very attractive young person. She was wearing a suit and a gorgeous hat upon her head with a plume of feathers on the side — quite snazzy.”
T.O. had been born in Snow Creek in Franklin County and Cora’s family was from Lithia in Botetourt County. Ross believes they met through the Church of the Brethren community that dotted the 220 corridor connecting Franklin, Roanoke and Botetourt.
After Cora’s death and T.O.’s retirement from storekeeping, he lived for a time with son Claude in Norfolk but returned annually to our area to visit family. It was during those visits that Richard Ikenberry remembered him.
“Uncle T.O. would come up during the summers to visit his half sisters, Richard’s grandmother and my mother,” Ross said. “The farms weren’t too far apart and he’d stay at one house for a while then visit at the other house. When I was in college at Radford, he’d visit my parents quite a bit. They had a room for him at the house.”
She remembered him as a “friendly, happy person you always liked having around. We were always glad to see him.”
Also on his visiting tours around the state, T.O. stayed with son Den in Richmond. It was there in the winter of 1965 that he died from head and neck injuries suffered in a tumble down a flight of stairs. Ross speculated that he may have become disoriented, as some regular travelers do when they awaken suddenly in the night and cannot remember where they are.
One more piece of family history Ross mentioned was yet another connection to the Franklin-Botetourt axis. Both her parents were early 20th century graduates of the Brethren-affiliated now long-closed Daleville College. With that schooling, her father went into teaching for a time.
Years later, he came to the aid of one of his former pupils at the old school at Grassy Hill. That individual had no birth certificate and was being denied Social Security benefits on account of being bereft of proof of age.
Mr. Flora vouched for the man and that was good enough for government officials.
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.
