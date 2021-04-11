WOYM: Former Roanoker Louise Thaden made a mark in aviation history

Having moved to California as a young woman to pursue her interest in flying, she was a pilot at age 21. By 1928, she was flying a Beechcraft Travel Air to U.S. female records for altitude (20,260 feet), solo duration (22-plus hours), and speed (156 mph) — the only person ever to hold all three records simultaneously, according to historian Michael J. Pulice in the 2013 Historical Society of Western Virginia Journal.

Thaden was the first winner of the Women’s Air Derby from Santa Monica to Cleveland and followed that with a win in the prestigious Bendix Transcontinental Air Race.

The image of the pilots of that era was decidedly daredevil, and certainly there was some of that in Thaden, but she had a notably sober view of her calling in her 1938 autobiography “High Wide and Frightened.”

“A pilot who says he has never been frightened in an airplane is, I’m afraid, lying,” Kevin Kittredge quoted the book in a 1998 newspaper retrospective of her career.

