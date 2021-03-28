WOYM: Future president Andrew Jackson a frequent, disputatious visitor to Roanoke County

Time once again for a portly gent in red-jacketed, top-hatted, and high-booted livery to raise a bugle of extravagant length and blow the notes for “Boots and Saddles.” Time for the Call to the Post. The race again is on.

Q: An inn once located in present-day west Salem also included a horseracing track. A book I once read from the Roanoke College library indicated President Andrew Jackson was an occasional visitor to the inn and patron of the track during his travels to and from Washington, D.C. Supposedly on one of these occasions, a dispute about one of the races between Jackson and another man almost led to violence. What more is known?

Bruce Dowdy

Smith Mountain LakeA: Precise details of said episode of Jacksonian passion are elusive, but ample evidence from the public record indicate the great man had some querulous times in Salem. The nature of the peeve and whether it ever got to the point of drawn pistols is unclear.

Which is not to say that the old soldier would have been opposed to such measures, but that’s getting ahead of things.