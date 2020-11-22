WOYM: Glue but don't tape a repurposed stamp that's not been mailed

This column is rigged.

The weighty thumb of personal friendship is applied to the scales of selection for queries to be addressed in any particular week. Such is the case now.

Thus on this week of guestless celebration, a wistful toast to Thanksgiving invitation lists of past and future.

Q: An inventory of stray postage excised from envelopes stamped but never sent — Christmas cards that didn’t go out, bills that I dropped off instead of mailing, etc. — have accumulated on my desk. My occasional remedy to the clutter has been to glue potentially wasted postage to another envelope and send it. Is this legitimate?

Christina Koomen

Roanoke

A: The reputation of the United States Postal Service has been taking a beating on a variety of fronts, but that is no reflection on the good work of our friends and neighbors who work the counters at local post offices.

In the interest of best postal practices in the current heaviest of mailing seasons, the call went to Sara Flinn at the Vinton Post Office.

“As long as the stamp has not been used, it is OK to glue it and send it,” she said.