WOYM: Historic gifts from knowledgeable Santas

Thanks be for friends in the holiday season or any season.

Especially grateful are we to accept from those same compatriots gifts of information arriving unsolicited to enrich this space.

The first of these dispatches is from scholar Nelson Harris, who referenced his own volume “The Roanoke Valley in the 1940s” for additional details about the changing route from the Roanoke Valley to Catawba, a topic covered here previously in brief.

Harris begins with a 1942 Norfolk & Western Railway report in which plans were announced to abandon the line “from Hanging Rock to Catawba Station.”

“Apparently, the abandoned line became an item of interest to the state for the purpose of realigning and improving Route 311 using the rail bed,” Harris wrote in an email citing p. 164 of his book.

A follow-up report in this very newspaper informed that passenger service on the line had been discontinued in 1936 because paying customers for the trip had dwindled to a paltry average of two a day (175).

The many commuters and other travelers who today blithely motor 311 to and from Salem may thank the politicians and other officials both public and private they don’t have to buy a ticket and wait on a cold and windy loading platform for the train.

On the other hand, with the price of gasoline as it is these days, some may yearn for the day when they could hop aboard a train.

Fellow Roanoke Times columnist and former Salem Museum director John Long emailed additional detail about the circa-1864 location of Salem’s Virginia & Tennessee Railroad depot. The Civil War-era whistle stop was a recent topic here.

Long, staff educator now at the D-Day memorial in Bedford, provided two graphic examples of the depot at the end of present Union Street just north of the Roanoke River.

One of those examples was labeled Map N. 10 and penned by Confederate military engineer and cartographer Jedediah Hotchkiss (1828-99) to accompany a report about the June 21, 1864 engagement with Federal troops at Hanging Rock.

A second Hotchkiss map of Roanoke County, part of a 1948 collection of his maps and other documents donated to the Library of Congress, is of uncertain date in the 1860s and also shows the depot at the end of Union Street.

Hotchkiss was a native New Yorker who relocated to Staunton, Va., as a young man to find his fortune. When the war broke out, he sided with his adopted state, enlisted and was eventually promoted to major. He served under both Stonewall Jackson and Jubal Early.

James I. Robertson Jr. wrote of Hotchkiss that he was a “self-made man with a love of learning” and he was “accustomed to success.”

Robertson:

“Schoolmaster and scientist, almost six feet in height, he had sleepy eyes and a scraggly beard. Hotchkiss was not an exciting figure but serious in disposition, spurning both alcohol and tobacco. His only vice was an occasional tendency toward long discourses.”

One other addition to the discussion of the Salem depot’s whereabouts that Long offered was a circa 1852 sketch of the town by folk artist Lewis Miller that is included in a 2002 book Long co-wrote called “A Town by the Name of Salem: A Past in Pictures.”

The sketch appears to show the depot in the foreground with the town’s skyline, such as it was, in the background.

Staying with the depot and its war misadventures (it was destroyed twice by Federal raiders), military history student Tom Turner noted in an email that the raids and destruction were not just an exercise in “meanness towards the citizens of Salem” instead “it was part of the strategic plan to cut off supplies to Lee’s army and bring the war to an end.”

The Virginia & Tennessee, which coursed from Lynchburg to present-day Bristol, Va., was one of the last CSA supply lines from the southwest available to Gen. Robert E. Lee’s army’s fading war-making abilities in 1864 and 1865.

The Jed Hotchkiss collection at the Library of Congress may be accessed at: https://www.loc.gov/collections/jedediah-hotchkiss-papers/.

If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.