WOYM: Historic Roanoke home, golf course linked with mid-1800s horse racing entrepreneur

One of Oliver’s innovations there was to be the first operator “anywhere” to fashion a track surface from a blend of sand, sawdust, and soil. The goal was to allow racing in any season in the soggy bayou country. That was a success, but the track was so fast that the veracity of speed records there was often questioned.

At Louisville, his Oakland Race Course opened in 1833 with a three-story clubhouse, stables for 120, and a barn-full of debt, according to Elijah McKenzie at Broken Sidewalk.

Struggling financially at Oakland six years later, Oliver staged a $14,000 match race between thoroughbreds Grey Eagle and Louisiana’s Wagner that was billed as “the greatest race west of the Alleghenies” in hopes of stemming the bookkeeping tide. The race was a thriller witnessed by thousands but the track still closed in the 1850s.

Matter of fact, about the same time as the sale of Monterey to the Reads.

Sometime before that, Mrs. Oliver had written her husband in New Orleans to inform him she had wearied of living in what had come to be known simply as “the house on the hill” and had instead christened it Monterey, presumably in honor of Gen. Zachary Taylor’s 1846 Mexican War victory. Kegley has seen the letter.