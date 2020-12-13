WOYM: History of healing springs had a darker side, too, especially in economic decline

The image of the region’s mineral springs resorts that flourished throughout the 19th and early 20th century was one of soothing beauty, healthful pursuits, and courtly elegance.
Quick narrative excursions to some of these luxury properties of yore such as Blue Ridge Springs and Coyner Spring have been staged in this space during recent editions. To be sure, the romanticization of the era and these resorts that decorated the Blue Ridge and Allegheny regions of this state and its neighbor state West Virginia is highly tempting, almost inevitable.
At the same time, many of these happy and healing places have a common thread of sickness, wretched fortune, and even criminal wrongdoing connecting them.
Such unsettlingly dark dots are sprinkled throughout Stan Cohen’s survey of these resorts “Historic Springs of the Virginias” waiting to be connected.
The irony of pestilence plaguing facilities flowing with spring water touted to cure everything from indigestion to impotence cannot be overlooked.
Among the drivers of the boom in popularity of these resorts was their public health application as sources of allegedly curative water and fresh air, promoted as answer to the tropical diseases of hot and humid lowlands of the coastal and deep south such as yellow fever, scarlet fever, cholera, and malaria.
So it was not surprising that many of these facilities that opened prior to the Civil War were turned into wartime hospitals. Often during that conflict, overburdened medical facilities were considered nearly as or more deadly than whatever wound or affliction landed the soldier in the hospital in the first place.
At Montgomery White Sulphur Springs east of Blacksburg, scores of wounded and sick Confederates were treated there. Despite an influx of Catholic nuns from Richmond to assist with the nursing, a smallpox epidemic erupted with hundreds of casualties.
After surviving the war and the Panic of 1893, Montgomery Springs suffered a 1902 flash flood in which guests were obliged to “flee for their lives.” Many buildings were wrecked by the water. Surviving structures succumbed to a fire not long after the flood.
Blue Sulphur Springs in Greenbrier County, W.Va., during the war “was home to both armies and used as a hospital.” During the winter of 1862-63 a detachment of several hundred Georgia troops encamped there was stricken with a typhoid fever epidemic that killed 89.
Open warfare ravaged some of the resorts. Blue Sulphur was torched by federal troops and “the spa lay in ashes never to rise again.”
To one critic, the passing was probably not mourned. Travel writer William Burke was not impressed in 1846.
“Never have we seen bad taste more unfortunately illustrated than here. It seems as if the designer had his brain obfuscated by mint-julep.”
Accurate aim and not poor taste or strong drink devastated Fauquier White Sulphur Springs near Warrenton during the war. With rebel soldiers occupying the buildings, Union Gen. Franz Sigel ordered an artillery barrage that heavily damaged one structure and destroyed the resort’s main hotel with fire.
Federal Gen. Phil Sheridan’s calvary lit a match to Burners White Sulphur Springs near Woodstock during the 1864 campaign of total warfare in the Shenandoah Valley.
On occasion, bad vibes arrived at the springs in highly upsetting manner. At Amelia Springs southwest of Richmond, owner T.C. Willson perished, presumably by drowning, when he fell into the spring in an attempt to clean it. The proprietors of Washington Springs near Glade Spring were forced to abandon the swimming pool that had been constructed on account of “the abundance of copperhead snakes.”
Warfare was far from the only spark that took down many of the hotels. A precursor to The Homestead in Hot Springs burned in 1901. Huguenot Springs hotel west of Richmond burned in 1880. A 100-room hotel at Pulaski Alum Springs between Dublin and Radford went up in flames in 1914. A spark from a passing train caused an inferno that consumed the original lodging facilities at Blue Ridge Springs in the Glade Creek valley of Botetourt County in the 1870s.
The hotel at Rockbridge Baths was left in ashes in 1926 five years after Virginia Military Institute had bought it to house VMI’s summer school. Fire ravaged Rawley Springs in 1886 and then destroyed its main hotel in 1915. Capon Springs hotel succumbed to flames in 1911.
And so on. Some of these fires could be explained. In others, criminal action would seem unlikely. For instance, there was little chance VMI committed arson on a facility newly bought for an auxiliary educational complex.
In the absence of better information, Cohen theorized insurance fraud could have been a common denominator.
“It appears that arson was the cause of many of these fires, a fact that undoubtedly reflects the fragile financial condition of a majority of the resorts.”
Blue Ridge, which had served the monied classes in great style at its peak, deteriorated into sleaze with the advent of the automobile. Evidently because of proximity to Roanoke, the resort “became a haven for clandestine love affairs and the quality of resort life and of guests decreased remarkably.”
With the springs on life support during the Depression, the proprietor in 1934, Mary Hastings, subleased the resort to Maj. Robert C. Kent. Revitalization efforts failed and Kent, underwater with debt, returned the springs to Hastings. Later, he persuaded her to make a trip with him in an effort to secure new financing.
They were last seen together in Washington, D.C. Hastings subsequently was found in Pennsylvania dead from gunshot wounds. Tried in Fincastle, Kent and counsel offered an insanity defense. The murderer died in the state penitentiary after serving 13 years.
As for the hotel and remaining buildings, they burned to the ground in 1939. The fire was thought to be the handiwork of an arsonist.
