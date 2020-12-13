WOYM: History of healing springs had a darker side, too, especially in economic decline

So it was not surprising that many of these facilities that opened prior to the Civil War were turned into wartime hospitals. Often during that conflict, overburdened medical facilities were considered nearly as or more deadly than whatever wound or affliction landed the soldier in the hospital in the first place.

At Montgomery White Sulphur Springs east of Blacksburg, scores of wounded and sick Confederates were treated there. Despite an influx of Catholic nuns from Richmond to assist with the nursing, a smallpox epidemic erupted with hundreds of casualties.

After surviving the war and the Panic of 1893, Montgomery Springs suffered a 1902 flash flood in which guests were obliged to “flee for their lives.” Many buildings were wrecked by the water. Surviving structures succumbed to a fire not long after the flood.

Blue Sulphur Springs in Greenbrier County, W.Va., during the war “was home to both armies and used as a hospital.” During the winter of 1862-63 a detachment of several hundred Georgia troops encamped there was stricken with a typhoid fever epidemic that killed 89.

Open warfare ravaged some of the resorts. Blue Sulphur was torched by federal troops and “the spa lay in ashes never to rise again.”