WOYM: Longtime bus driver, collector of transportation memorabilia, comes to his final stop

To say Harry Messimer was a man on the move acknowledges tacit understanding that other pretenders to the same title are by comparison all but parked.
The wheels never stopped rolling for a man whose career as well as the scenery that passed before him was framed largely by the windshield of a long distance bus.
Whether it was an interstate express, a multistop local run to the state capital or a charter trip for a business group, Messimer was behind the wheel just about right up to the time when health complications the last few years brought him back to the depot for good.
Messimer, a Roanoke Valley resident for many years while working for Greyhound, then Abbott, returned to his hometown of Elizabethton, Tennessee, for the last time late last week after dying at age 91.
“Our life together was wonderful,” said wife Linda Messimer. “I tell you he was a very unusual, good, kind, loving person. It has just been phenomenal. In one day, I got 34 sympathy cards.
“He loved everybody he met.”
Goodness knows the man loved a bus. He amassed a vast collection of all sorts of bus memorabilia accompanied by the stories attached to each. He donated and curated the collection at the Virginia Museum of Transportation for years.
There the collection remains on display, a call to the museum confirmed. All that it lacks is his expert commentary, told in the tones of upper east Tennessee, smooth and musical as water over rocks in a mountain stream.
One sentence of suggestion was all it took during a telephone call a few years ago to spark a column here on the museum exhibit and the history of local bus travel in general.
Memory was threadbare during preparation of the current report about previous in-person introduction to Messimer, perhaps through a mutual connection to the old Roanoke Valley Horse Show, a former newspaper beat.
Messimer’s link to the saddle and bridle set came through driving the annual charter taken by a committee of Roanoke Valley Horsemen’s Association officials making fact-finding tours of show horse breeding and training operations, tack making, and carriage and buggy refurbishing.
“Those tours were very special to him,” said Linda Messimer, who claimed to know nothing of equestrian affairs until she started joining Harry for the tours.
“They even invited us to go with them after Harry couldn’t drive any more. They just loved him.”
Also they loved to ride him a little, so to speak, about a little problem he had with the bus on one of the tours. Despite being so skilled a driver that he could maneuver a bus in a teacup, he got a Horsemen’s charter stuck when being forced to turn around in a pasture at one of the farms the group was visiting.
The problem was motoring over the everyday production of livestock, fragrant piles of which decorate every pasture in the land. As you may know, the stuff’s slick when disturbed, which tends to provide poor traction for large vehicles not intended for off-road agricultural purposes.
“They had to get a tractor to pull him out,” Linda said. “They teased him about that for years.”
Messimer leaves two sons and a daughter, their spouses, assorted grandchildren and other relatives in addition to Linda.
It was a second marriage for both of them. They met because she chose to take up square dancing lessons. Harry, an experienced and talented dancer, at the time had a terrific gig for a bachelor as a designated partner available to the many single lady dancers typically in attendance.
By sheer coincidence, her father drove for Greyhound, too. Harry knew him, too. Another coincidence: Her maiden name was Lee, same as Harry’s middle name.
Truth was, the man adored being with other people as much as they liked to be with him. Proof? Membership at American Legion Post 248; Veterans of Foreign Wars; Republican National Committee; Free Mason Dashell Lodge 238; Royal Arch Chapter 214; Masonic Knights Templar of Tennessee; and Kazim Temple of Roanoke were among memberships listed in the obituary.
You might say he was rigidly scheduled for a while.
A Korean War veteran of the United States Navy, you got the feeling there wasn’t much he could not handle.
Back in the 1960s when he was still working out of Knoxville, he drove a charter of attendees to one of the big civil rights demonstrations in Washington, D.C. All went well.
It will be recalled that other buses being used by other racial justice seekers during that era had been attacked and occasionally burned by mobs opposed to the movement. Messimer was asked if potential danger from violent extremists had ever worried him when he was driving.
“Not a bit,” he said. “Never did.”
One more coincidence fits in with a pattern of personal serendipities mentioned here at some point recently.
When his obit appeared Oct. 1, a plan was hatched immediately to write some sort of appreciation piece. The next step was getting in touch with a loved one to interview. Who and how?
Just then the phone rings. It was a lady who mistakenly rang up my cell number in the process of trying to get her newspaper subscription rearranged. I am not now nor have I ever been in the circulation department of any newspaper.
Unbelievably, the caller was Linda Messimer. She’d gotten my number from Harry’s phone and address book.
All the listing said was Roanoke Times.
