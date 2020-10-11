WOYM: Longtime bus driver, collector of transportation memorabilia, comes to his final stop

One sentence of suggestion was all it took during a telephone call a few years ago to spark a column here on the museum exhibit and the history of local bus travel in general.

Memory was threadbare during preparation of the current report about previous in-person introduction to Messimer, perhaps through a mutual connection to the old Roanoke Valley Horse Show, a former newspaper beat.

Messimer’s link to the saddle and bridle set came through driving the annual charter taken by a committee of Roanoke Valley Horsemen’s Association officials making fact-finding tours of show horse breeding and training operations, tack making, and carriage and buggy refurbishing.

“Those tours were very special to him,” said Linda Messimer, who claimed to know nothing of equestrian affairs until she started joining Harry for the tours.

“They even invited us to go with them after Harry couldn’t drive any more. They just loved him.”

Also they loved to ride him a little, so to speak, about a little problem he had with the bus on one of the tours. Despite being so skilled a driver that he could maneuver a bus in a teacup, he got a Horsemen’s charter stuck when being forced to turn around in a pasture at one of the farms the group was visiting.