WOYM: Many relics stored from past archaeological research on American Indian sites along the Roanoke River

This being Labor Day, the following is dedicated to a couple of the hardest working men in research.
The first is our trusted friend and instructor in sundry aspects of history, geography, geology, archaeology, political science and chemistry, the late and keenly missed Jim Glanville.
The other scholar has done more digging than some heavy machinery operators, he being archaeologist Tom Klatka.
Gentlemen, today’s query:
Q: Sometime around 2000, there was an archaeological dig in Norwich and elsewhere along the Roanoke River Greenway corridor. What were the results of that dig and what sort of artifacts were uncovered?
Mim Young
Roanoke
A: Make that “digs” plural.
A number of them were executed over several years beginning that year in advance of the United States Army Corps of Engineers’ flood reduction work on the river.
Now as often accompanies dispatches in this space, there are both glad and melancholic tidings. First sad, which is sundry artifacts harvested by primary contractor Chapel Hill archaeological investigation specialists TRC Garrow Associates were subsequently turned over to the care of the Corps in its Wilmington offices. From there, they were dispatched to an undisclosed location in a faraway locale.
“This is something you won’t like to hear, and I don’t want to hear it either, but it’s the truth,” said Klatka of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. “All of the artifacts that go into that office are sent to a central repository, this case in the state of Mississippi.
“I do not like that at all, because I would like to have access to that material.”
Estimates of the reporting on the Roanoke and Salem digs run into the thousands of pages.
“For every project — and there must be a dozen of them — there was a report compiled,” Klatka said. “We have many but not all copies on file at our office in Salem. Complete records are in the Richmond office.”
Klatka was not a participant in those studies, but he was unearthing history along the banks of the river long before the Corps was involved with this particular project.
Which brings us to the favorable part of the response to today’s question. Much dirt has been moved in search of the past here. Many expert opinions are available about the findings.
One consensus is that from the big bend in the river west of the mouth of Tinker Creek at the Western Virginia Water Authority Wastewater Treatment all the way into Salem and the Moyer Sports Complex, evidence has been found of extensive activity by native peoples both before and after European arrival on these shores.
“The archeological sites on the extensive floodplain represent at least ten thousand years of periodic use by Native Americans,” reads the historical marker at the 13th Street/Bennington Blue Way access point in southeast Roanoke. “The artifacts and evidence at one site suggest that separate villages were occupied there some six hundred to one thousand years ago.”
That site is known as the Buzzard Rock Native American settlement. There has been much speculation that the location was once the site of the fabled Totera Town (there have been multiple spellings). One of the leading voices of that view was the late Roanoke historian Raymond Barnes.
The Totera were a Siouan-speaking community said to be allied with the larger Monacan and other central and Western Virginia tribes.
The settlement was most famously first referenced by visitor Robert Hallam, who along with Thomas Batte led an exploratory party through the Roanoke Valley in 1671. Hallam kept a journal of the journey, but it has not been found. Only more or less contemporary transcriptions of the diary are available to us.
According to a 2012 study by Glanville and co-author Ryan Mays published in the Historical Society of Western Virginia Journal, one of the Hallam copies says the party was traveling southwest when “we came to a very steep descent, at the foot whereof stood the Tetera Town in a very rich swamp between a branch and the main River of Roanoke circled about by mountains.”
Well, sounds like a lot of places hereabouts.
Barnes and others have it somewhere between Tinker Creek and the old Viscose plant.
Klatka is among those who disagree. He places it in Salem near Moyer. “Our best line of evidence is the Graham-White site,” he said using the name of the nearby manufacturer.
Glanville and Mays provided 42 footnotes and cited 19 different published theories — one being Klatka’s — of possible Totera Town sites along the Roanoke River and beyond.
“Plausible specific locations” Glanville and Mays believe include the Roanoke Valley in the city and Salem and along the New River in Radford or the part of the river across from Whitethorne in Montgomery County.
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.