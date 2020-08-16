WOYM: Nana took her 19th Amendment right to vote seriously, with one slip

Recurring topics turned up by the answer desk include history and women of strong character. Continuing national conversation about elections and racial justice prompts a return to those themes.
Elections are in the news because a notable one looms as half the electorate celebrates the centennial of it first being allowed to participate. In parallel comes the rising tide of passion for justice long denied spearheaded by the Black Lives Matter movement.
Into that context is introduced recollection of two local women of ironclad character, both dearly missed. Nana and Mother, Mary Carson and Lelia, are the central figures.
Pardon the sentimentality if you have heard the following couple of stories. Individuals in one of the high school classes I taught, every one, are included among those familiar with these accounts.
Nana, who grew up in Roanoke but had deep family ties to Lynchburg, supported the notion women should vote, a sentiment that ran strong in the City of Seven Hills. When the law changed Aug. 18, 1920, with the ratification of the 19th Amendment, she registered at first opportunity.
Faithfully from then on, she went to the polls the first Tuesday in November. Only once did she fail to do so. The accompanying trauma was such that she believed the lesson therein was imperative to share with a younger generation. She demanded I pay attention.
It seems that one year she was particularly interested in results of the board of supervisors race because one of the candidates was a friend of hers with whom she agreed most strongly. The contest was predicted to be a close one.
Always it had been her habit to vote when the polls first opened. Yet in this one election year, something urgent came up that morning that demanded immediate attention. The day dragged on as the issue was being sorted out.
As the process dawdled to a conclusion, to her horror she became aware of having lost track of the clock. It was almost time for the polls to close and she had a drive from where she was in the city to the county voting place in Bonsack where her ballot was to be cast.
Contrary to tropes concerning the driving practices of women of advancing years, Nana knew how to mash the gas when she had to.
Arriving at the polling place, she was met at the door by the ranking official, who knew her by name.
“Mrs. Carson, I’m sorry, the polls just closed.”
Of course, she argued, probing for an exception, some sort of loophole. Of course, there was none.
Furious, at herself most of all, she drove home.
Her mood turned to abject remorse when she awoke the next morning to read the newspaper. Her man had lost.
At that point, she would look at me with her gray eyes gleaming brighter than an acetylene torch shining its light on the razor edge of a sword.
“He lost by one vote.”
In the telling, she claimed to have cried and cried after that. From my perspective, evidence of weeping was lacking.
My grandfather was a young United States Army officer in 1918. The service was the epicenter the year the flu came around. The young couple survived untouched. My mother, their only child, was born four years later. My grandparents made it through two world wars and a Depression.
Not one tear did I ever see Nana shed.
Which brings me to my mother. Similarly to her mother, she almost never missed the chance to walk to the voting booth, even years after the doctor told her she’d never walk again following a nasty fall.
Those few times when she did not vote in person, she cast an absentee ballot.
By mail.
Neither my grandmother nor mother ever voted anything but Democrat, although my grandmother became increasingly disenchanted late in her life when state Dems were no longer Harry Byrd’s to direct.
That’s when and where my mother and grandmother, best friends to the grave, parted ways politically. Mother wholeheartedly supported the civil rights movement.
Nana was scrupulously respectful to all, most especially those who worked for her. But she was of the generation that perpetrated the myth of the Lost Cause. When they were stationed at Fort Lee, named for one of my grandfather’s heroes, they visited retired Confederates at the old soldier’s home in Richmond every Sunday they could.
My mother, on the other hand, believed in the cause of racial justice, without a doubt an unpopular stance in her family and social circle.
Those sentiments went back a very long way, as our second story illustrates.
She was about 10 when the Depression was on and people roamed the streets and rode the highways and rails looking for work. One day a knock came at the door of the family home on Mountain Avenue. My mother answered to greet what she later described as a well-dressed Black female asking about employment.
“There’s a lady at the door to see you,” Mother reported.
Nana, polite as always, told the caller she had nothing that day but perhaps next week she might. They parted.
After the door closed, Nana turned to her daughter, speaking in gentle tones.
“When you told me that somebody was at the door, you said there was a lady there to see me. We do not say that. A colored woman was there to see me.”
Just as never did I see my grandmother cry, neither was I aware of her ever once raising her voice. In only one instance did her tone sharpen when she spoke to me. Those occasions regrettably came more often than I can now comfortably admit.
“Do not contradict me.”
Hard-headed as her son and only child, my mother also often heard that instruction. Once more, she ignored it.
“She was a lady.”
Nana looked hard and long at my mother that day. According to matching accounts, no further correction was offered.
